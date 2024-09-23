On the Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

One juvenile in custody following apparent shooting in Duchesne County

Sep 22, 2024, 7:29 PM | Updated: 7:39 pm

emergency lights...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

DUCHESNE The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says one juvenile is dead following a family fight Sunday in northwest Duchesne County.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a report of a fight that included the discharge of a firearm.

As deputies arrived at the scene, one male juvenile was located outside the home. A second male juvenile was discovered inside the home, but was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

“There were no other family members inside the home at the time of the incident,” the release stated.

Deputies took the juvenile into custody. The boy was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning before being transported to the Split Mountain Youth Detention Center in Vernal.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, and out of respect for the family, the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the names of the suspect or the decedent at this time,” the release stated.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to deputies.

 

