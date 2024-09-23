LocalsInTheNFL Week Three Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The third week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week three.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week four of the 2024 NFL season begins on September 26 as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

NFL Locals’ Week Three: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson posted two total tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup against the Colts. But more importantly, he opened the second half by picking off Anthony Richardson for his second interception of the season.

Former BYU Cougar Kyle Van Noy was all over the field for the Ravens in week three. He had two solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one pass breakup.

Former Ute safety Marcus Williams posted four total tackles (one solo), a pass breakup, and recovered a fumble from Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb.

In The Statsheet

Former BYU RB Chris Brooks was elevated from the practice squad this week and took three carries for three yards in the Packers’ 30-14 win over the Titans in week three.

Two former Utes, Julian Blackmon and Matt Gay, made their mark in the Colts’ week three win this weekend. Blackmon was one of the five leading tacklers for Indy with seven total tackles and five solo tackles. Gay’s leg wasn’t needed for any field goals but he went 3/3 on extra points.

Bingham High standout Dalton Schultz was targeted five times in the week three loss to the Vikings. He pulled in two receptions for 11 yards.

Former Utah WR and return specialist Britain Covey was targeted once in the Eagles’ grinded-out three-point win over the Saints. He caught his only target and took it for 11 yards.

Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams got two looks with the ball but wasn’t able to do much with it. He finished with one reception for zero yards and one carry for -1 yards.

Two Utah High School stars, Simi Fehoko and Alohi Gilman, made a few plays for the Chargers in LA’s week three loss. Fehoko pulled down his first reception of the season for 17 yards. Gilman had six total tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup.

Former Southern Utah Thunderbird Miles Killebrew had one total tackle in Pittsburgh’s 20-10 win over the Chargers.

East High alum Jaylen Warren had three carries for five yards and one reception for -4 yards for the Steelers in week three.

Two former Utah defensive playmakers, Cody Barton and Jonah Elliss, helped Denver pick up its first win of the season in Tampa Bay. Barton had four total tackles and Elliss had two (one solo).

Former Utah State Aggie LB Nick Vigil recorded one solo tackle for the Cowboys in a narrow three-point loss to Baltimore.

Former BYU LB Fred Warner had an off game, at least by his standards. The Niners All-Pro had four total tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup.

Former Utah WR Tim Patrick caught one pass for eight yards in the Lions’ 20-13 win over Arizona.

Former BYU DT Khyiris Tonga had four total tackles (one solo) in week three.

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier took seven carries for 32 yards in the Falcons’ loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Judge Memorial High standout Kaden Elliss had seven total tackles (five solo) on Sunday Night Football.

One more local on SNF, former Ute CB Clark Phillips III had one solo tackle.

Secured The Win

Former BYU OL Blake Freeland and the Colts’ offensive line only allowed one sack and three quarterback hits in Indianapolis 21-16 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Former Utah OL Garett Bolles held in down up front to help the Denver Broncos win their first game of the season in week three.

Former BYU OL Brady Christensen and the Panthers’ O-Line only allowed two sacks as Carolina started a new QB and got their first win of the year.

Former Utah OL Sataoa Laumea and the Seattle Seahawks stayed undefeated with a 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell and the Lions improved to 2-1 with a win over the Cardinals in week three. Detroit allowed just two sacks.

