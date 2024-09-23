On the Site:
#LocalsInTheNFL Week Three Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Sep 22, 2024, 9:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe third week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week three.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week four of the 2024 NFL season begins on September 26 as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

NFL Locals’ Week Three: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

  • Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson posted two total tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup against the Colts. But more importantly, he opened the second half by picking off Anthony Richardson for his second interception of the season.
  • Former BYU Cougar Kyle Van Noy was all over the field for the Ravens in week three. He had two solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one pass breakup.
  • Former Ute safety Marcus Williams posted four total tackles (one solo), a pass breakup, and recovered a fumble from Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb.

In The Statsheet

  • Former BYU RB Chris Brooks was elevated from the practice squad this week and took three carries for three yards in the Packers’ 30-14 win over the Titans in week three.
  • Two former Utes, Julian Blackmon and Matt Gay, made their mark in the Colts’ week three win this weekend. Blackmon was one of the five leading tacklers for Indy with seven total tackles and five solo tackles. Gay’s leg wasn’t needed for any field goals but he went 3/3 on extra points.
  • Bingham High standout Dalton Schultz was targeted five times in the week three loss to the Vikings. He pulled in two receptions for 11 yards.
  • Former Utah WR and return specialist Britain Covey was targeted once in the Eagles’ grinded-out three-point win over the Saints. He caught his only target and took it for 11 yards.
  • Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams got two looks with the ball but wasn’t able to do much with it. He finished with one reception for zero yards and one carry for -1 yards.
  • Two Utah High School stars, Simi Fehoko and Alohi Gilman, made a few plays for the Chargers in LA’s week three loss. Fehoko pulled down his first reception of the season for 17 yards. Gilman had six total tackles (four solo) and one pass breakup.
  • Former Southern Utah Thunderbird Miles Killebrew had one total tackle in Pittsburgh’s 20-10 win over the Chargers.
  • East High alum Jaylen Warren had three carries for five yards and one reception for -4 yards for the Steelers in week three.
  • Two former Utah defensive playmakers, Cody Barton and Jonah Elliss, helped Denver pick up its first win of the season in Tampa Bay. Barton had four total tackles and Elliss had two (one solo).
  • Former Utah State Aggie LB Nick Vigil recorded one solo tackle for the Cowboys in a narrow three-point loss to Baltimore.
  • Former BYU LB Fred Warner had an off game, at least by his standards. The Niners All-Pro had four total tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup.
  • Former Utah WR Tim Patrick caught one pass for eight yards in the Lions’ 20-13 win over Arizona.
  • Former BYU DT Khyiris Tonga had four total tackles (one solo) in week three.
  • Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier took seven carries for 32 yards in the Falcons’ loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
  • Judge Memorial High standout Kaden Elliss had seven total tackles (five solo) on Sunday Night Football.
  • One more local on SNF, former Ute CB Clark Phillips III had one solo tackle.

Secured The Win

  • Former BYU OL Blake Freeland and the Colts’ offensive line only allowed one sack and three quarterback hits in Indianapolis 21-16 win over Chicago on Sunday.
  • Former Utah OL Garett Bolles held in down up front to help the Denver Broncos win their first game of the season in week three.
  • Former BYU OL Brady Christensen and the Panthers’ O-Line only allowed two sacks as Carolina started a new QB and got their first win of the year.
  • Former Utah OL Sataoa Laumea and the Seattle Seahawks stayed undefeated with a 24-3 win over the Miami Dolphins.
  • Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell and the Lions improved to 2-1 with a win over the Cardinals in week three. Detroit allowed just two sacks.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Defeats St. Louis Blues 5-3 Following Impressive Comeback

Despite an unfortunate and somewhat uncommon start to the Utah Hockey Club's preseason matchup against the St. Louis Blues, Utah remained physical and rallied in the second and third periods to claim their first win of the preseason, 5-3.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Drop Third Straight In New Jersey Against Gotham FC

The Utah Royals dropped a third straight game as they traveled to New Jersey to take on the Gotham FC on Sunday.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson Intercepts Anthony Richardson Early In Second Half

Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson picked off Indianapolis QB Anthony Richardson early in the second half at a crucial time for Chicago.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

After Big Wins Utah Moves Up, BYU Cracks The Top 25

The Utes improved to 3-0 and finished their non-conference slate unblemished. They're coming off a 38-21 win over the Aggies and now turn their attention to conference play.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Road Game At Baylor

Early morning kickoff for BYU football.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Which Utah Hockey Club Players Are Traveling To Iowa For Their Preseason Game?

The Utah Hockey Club is set to play their first preseason game in franchise history on Sunday night against the St. Louis Blues in Des Moines, Iowa. Following the morning skate, the club announced which players will be lacing up their skates against the Blues.

12 hours ago

