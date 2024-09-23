On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah woman killed in Georgia after her and fiancé hit by car while on a walk

Sep 22, 2024, 11:10 PM

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

SANDY — Five Utah kids are left without their mother after she was hit and killed by a car in Georgia on Friday morning. 

Leslie Schwendiman attended her cousin’s wedding in Forsyth, Georgia with her fiancée Steven Olsen. 

The couple were on a walk together Friday morning when Schwendiman’s son said a teenage driver going too fast, rounded the corner and hit them from behind. 

Schwendiman, 53, was killed. Olsen was hospitalized due to a brain leak. 

“Physically, he will be OK,” said Parker Olsen, one of Olsen’s five kids. “We’ll continue to monitor him and make sure he knows he’s loved and cared for.” 

Olsen was released from the hospital Sunday morning and approved to fly back to the Beehive State. 

He arrived home around 5 p.m. He was safe, but mourning. 

Leslie Schwendiman and her her fiancée Steven Olsen are pictured here. Schwendiman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Georgia as the two were walking. 

‘A broken heart’

“A broken heart is hard to heal but he’s strong,” said Tember Olsen, Parker Olsen’s younger sister. “He’s the best dad we could’ve asked for.” 

While Olsen recovers, the two families come together under one roof, holding each other close and waiting for news from Georgia. 

Walker Schwendiman, one of Leslie Schwendiman’s five kids, said they hope to have their mom home by Wednesday so they can start funeral preparations. 

“She was the best,” Walker Schwendiman said. “She loved everyone, and her love and how she made everyone feel will be here forever.” 

The couple had planned to marry in December. The families plan to stay connected as they navigate their new future. 

They set a *GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Steven Olsen’s medical costs and transferring Leslie Schwendiman back to Utah.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

One juvenile in custody following apparent shooting in Duchesne County

The Duchesne County Sheriff's Office says one juvenile is dead following a family fight Sunday in northwest Duchesne County.

10 hours ago

A rendering of the renovated celestial room in the Salt Lake Temple. (The Church of Jesus Christ of...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ releases interior renderings of Salt Lake Temple renovations

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released new details about the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, saying the building honors its pioneer past while providing a space for members in the future to worship.

10 hours ago

The Salt Lake Bees played their final home of the 2024 season on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. It was als...

Brianna Chavez

Fans fills stands at Smith’s Ballpark for final Salt Lake Bees home game

The Salt Lake Bees played their final game of the season Sunday afternoon at Smith's Ballpark — their home for 30 years. It was also the last before the team makes the move to a new stadium in Daybreak next season.

12 hours ago

Students all over the country aren't reading as much as they used to. (Canva)...

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

A Woman’s View: Students are reading fewer books in English class

Students all over the country are not reading as many books in their English classes. Amanda Dickson, host of KSL NewRadio's ‘A Woman’s View,’ discussed the topic with her guests during the show.

14 hours ago

An elk herd crosses I-80 by I-215 near Parleys Canyon in Salt Lake City on March 19, 2023. New wild...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

UDOT installs fencing at I-80/I-84 junction to prevent car-wildlife crashes

Summit County elk, and motorists at the I-80/I-84 interchange, now have some added protection, and more are on the way.

16 hours ago

emergency lights...

Jacob Freeman

UPDATE: 12-year-old boy missing out of Millcreek is found safe and back with family

A 12-year-old boy went missing in Millcreek, according to Unified Police Department. He is considered endangered.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Utah woman killed in Georgia after her and fiancé hit by car while on a walk