Utah woman killed in Georgia after her and fiancé hit by car while on a walk

SANDY — Five Utah kids are left without their mother after she was hit and killed by a car in Georgia on Friday morning.

Leslie Schwendiman attended her cousin’s wedding in Forsyth, Georgia with her fiancée Steven Olsen.

The couple were on a walk together Friday morning when Schwendiman’s son said a teenage driver going too fast, rounded the corner and hit them from behind.

Schwendiman, 53, was killed. Olsen was hospitalized due to a brain leak.

“Physically, he will be OK,” said Parker Olsen, one of Olsen’s five kids. “We’ll continue to monitor him and make sure he knows he’s loved and cared for.”

Olsen was released from the hospital Sunday morning and approved to fly back to the Beehive State.

He arrived home around 5 p.m. He was safe, but mourning.

‘A broken heart’

“A broken heart is hard to heal but he’s strong,” said Tember Olsen, Parker Olsen’s younger sister. “He’s the best dad we could’ve asked for.”

While Olsen recovers, the two families come together under one roof, holding each other close and waiting for news from Georgia.

Walker Schwendiman, one of Leslie Schwendiman’s five kids, said they hope to have their mom home by Wednesday so they can start funeral preparations.

“She was the best,” Walker Schwendiman said. “She loved everyone, and her love and how she made everyone feel will be here forever.”

The couple had planned to marry in December. The families plan to stay connected as they navigate their new future.

They set a *GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Steven Olsen’s medical costs and transferring Leslie Schwendiman back to Utah.

