Wanted fugitive found hiding inside Taylorsville home by SWAT, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — A wanted fugitive was arrested Sunday after SWAT teams found him hiding inside a family member’s home, according to Taylorsville police.

Taylorsville dispatch received an emergency call at approximately 2:30 p.m. — the man was inside a home near 6200 South and Kamas Drive, according to Sgt. Corey Lavin. He did not specify who made the call, but said the fugitive was “not allowed to be there.”

Police had a warrant for his arrest which alleged the man had committed violent crimes in the past. Lavin didn’t say what crimes, or provide the man’s name.

When police arrived at the house, an “elderly family member” was inside and safely brought out of the home. Lavin said there were no hostages and the family member was not hiding or helping the fugitive stay there.

The man wouldn’t come out of the house, so Taylorsville and Sandy SWAT teams were called. Hours later, crews entered the home and found the man hiding in the garage in the back seat of a car. He was taken into custody with no physical fight and booked on the previous charges from the warrant, and new charges from the incident Sunday.

Crews wrapped up after his arrest at approximately 7:30 p.m., Lavin said.

No further information about the man was provided.