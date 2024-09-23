On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

‘Explosion’ at substation causes power outage for over 8,000 in Davis County

Sep 23, 2024, 9:14 AM | Updated: 10:08 am

A fire at a substation in Davis County caused a power outage for over 8,000 customers on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Centerville Police Department)

(Centerville Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

CENTERVILLE  — Over 8,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers were without power Monday morning after the company said a substation caught fire.

Jona Whitesides with RMP said the substation affected by the fire was near Legacy Parkway and Parish Lane. The outage there affected another substation, he said, making the problem more widespread and impacted approximately 8,162 customers in Centerville, Woods Cross and West Bountiful.

Whitesides said the cause of the fire was still being investigated but police said later the fire broke out after an explosion. Further, South Davis Metro Fire said nearby refineries were flaring off gas due to the outage, causing large billows of smoke. The flare-offs were all due to normal protocol.

A fire at a substation in Davis County caused a power outage for over 8,000 customers on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The fire caused problems at other substations and additionally caused refineries to flare-off gas. (Larry Curtis, KSL TV)

“We have dispatched crews to investigate and make repairs,” RMP said.

Traffic lights were beginning to be restored just before 9 a.m., but police said the roads were still chaotic.

“Traffic is a mess in the city, so now would be a good time to limit nonessential travel,” police said. “Treat all nonfunctional traffic lights as 4-way stops. Please be extra mindful of kids walking to school this morning.”

RMP estimated the time of restoration would be 11 a.m., although Whitesides said there could be additional delays.

A fire at a substation in Davis County caused a power outage for over 8,000 customers on Monday, Se...

