Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU Surges After K-State Win, Utah Comfortably At Top

Big 12 Power Rankings 2024 Season: Week 5

Here’s how we have the power rankings stacked up in the Big 12 entering the week five slate.

1. Utah (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1

Utah 22, Oklahoma State 19

This week: vs. Arizona | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

Utah’s first test on the road in Big 12 play was a dominant defensive showing.

Freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson was impressive as he earned a Top 25 road win in only his second career start.

2. Iowa State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Up 2)

Iowa State 52, Arkansas State 7

This week: at Houston | 5 p.m. | FS1

The Cyclones rolled through an Arkansas State team that hung around with Michigan a couple of weeks ago. Iowa State has the balance to be in Arlington this year.

3. BYU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Up 4)

BYU 38, Kansas State 9

This week: at Baylor | 10 a.m. (MT) | FS1

BYU crushed Kansas State and was the more physical team against the Wildcats. The Cougars are gaining confidence as the weeks go by.

4. Kansas State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3 (Down 1)

BYU 38, Kansas State 9

This week: vs. Oklahoma State | 10 a.m. | ESPN

Don’t expect Kansas State to have another turnover-filled performance as they did in Provo. The Wildcats will bounce back.

5. Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2 (Down 3)

Utah 22, Oklahoma State 19

This week: at Kansas State | 10 a.m. | ESPN

Some concerning trends for Oklahoma State. Running back Ollie Gordon isn’t getting the ball enough and the Pokes benched Alan Bowman before getting him back into the game against Utah late in the fourth.

6. UCF (3-0, 1-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 1)

Bye

This week: vs. Colorado | 1:30 p.m. | FOX

The strength of UCF’s record is in question right now. But you can only win the games in front of you, and they are perfect to this point.

7. Colorado (3-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Up 2)

Colorado 38, Baylor 31 (Overtime)

This week: at UCF | 1:30 p.m. | FOX

Nearly 30 years to the day of the Hail Mary at Michigan, the Buffs had another miracle Hail Mary against Baylor. Big test upcoming in Florida.

8. Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Up 4)

Texas Tech 30, Arizona State 22

This week: vs. Cincinnati | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

The Red Raiders are taking care of business at home.

9. Arizona State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Down 3)

Texas Tech 30, Arizona State 22

This week: Bye

The performance in Lubbock was a step back for the Sun Devils. Texas Tech was in control throughout the entire game. Was the Sun Devils strong start a byproduct of a weak nonconference schedule?

10. Arizona (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Down 2)

Bye

This week: at Utah | 8:15 p.m. | ESPN

The Wildcats got a week off after the blowout loss to Kansas State. But the schedule doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Salt Lake this week.

11. West Virginia (2-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 16 (Up 5)

West Virginia 32, Kansas 28

This week: Bye

Big win for West Virginia as Garrett Greene put together a game-winning touchdown drive with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

12. Cincinnati (3-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 15 (Up 3)

Cincinnati 34, Houston 0

This week: at Texas Tech | 6 p.m. | ESPN2

The Bearcats earned their first win over an FBS opponent in the Scott Satterfield era.

13. Baylor (2-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Down 2)

Colorado 38, Baylor 31 (Overtime)

This week: vs. BYU | 10 a.m. (MT) | FS1

Dave Aranda’s seat is getting hotter by the week. The change at quarterback from Finn to Sawyer Robertson has improved the offense. But the defense, which Aranda is calling, is struggling.

14. TCU (2-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Down 4)

SMU 66, TCU 42

This week: at Kansas | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was ejected for multiple unsportsmanlike penalties. Then on top of that, they give up 66 points to the Mustangs, with 21 of those points coming off non-offensive scores. A bad look all around for the Horned Frogs.

15. Kansas (1-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Down 2)

West Virginia 32, Kansas 28

This week: TCU | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Did we expect too much for a football program that historically never maintained success?

16. Houston (1-3, 0-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Down 2)

Cincinnati 34, Houston 0

This week: vs. Iowa State | 5 p.m. | FS1

Year one under Willie Fritz is a bigger rebuild than anyone realized.

