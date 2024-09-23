On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football’s 1996 Throwback Uniforms Earn National Recognition

Sep 23, 2024, 11:17 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football wore throwback uniforms in their 38-9 upset victory over Kansas State.

The all-white threads were originally worn from 1995-1997. BYU had a 14-1 season in 1996 that was capped off with a Cotton Bowl victory K-State.

The throwback uniforms earned high praise during BYU’s breakthrough win as a Big 12 member.

Notable features of the jersey include shadow numbers with an alternate “Block Y” on the sleeves and collar. The pants were all-white and without the university stripes that BYU typically wears.

BYU football throwback uniforms earn “Uniform of the Week”

On Monday, the throwback uniform earned UNISWAG’s “Uniform of the Week” in college football.

Uniswag has previously recognized BYU football for some of their alternate uniforms. In 2022, BYU earned the “Uniform of the Year” from Uniswag for their alternate black uniform against Notre Dame.

Uniswag also recognized Colorado State’s “State Pride” uniform and Boston College’s “Red Bandana ” for week four, among others.

BYU Football Uniform Combinations for the 2024 season

Entering the 2024 season, BYU football announced all 12 of the uniform combinations they would wear.

Southern Illinois – Win, 41-13

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask.

at SMU – Win, 18-15

Uniform combination: White jersey with navy blue numbers and stripes, pants, navy blue helmet with white facemask.

at Wyoming – Win, 34-14

Uniform combination: White jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes, pants, royal blue helmet with royal facemask.

Kansas State – Win, 38-9

Uniform combination: Throwback 1996 uniforms in honor of BYU’s 100th season as a program.

at Baylor – September 28

Uniform combination: All-white jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes. A white helmet with a royal blue facemask.

Arizona – October 12

Uniform combination: Traditional royal blue jersey with white pants, white helmet and royal blue facemask.

Oklahoma State – October 18

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with a white facemask.

at UCF – October 26

Uniform combination: White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with a royal blue facemask.

at Utah – November 9

Uniform combination: All-Royal

Kansas – November 16

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, white pants, royal blue helmet with a white facemask.

at Arizona State – November 23

Uniform combination: Royal blue helmet with a white facemask, white jersey, and royal blue pants.

Houston – November 30

Uniform combination: Navy blue helmet with navy facemask, navy blue jersey, and white pants.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Baylor Game

The week five BYU football depth chart.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Will Utah Hockey Club’s Roster Look Like In Their Preseason Home Opener Against LA?

The Utah Hockey Club is set to play their first preseason home game in franchise history on Monday night against the LA Kings. Following the morning skate, the club announced which players will be lacing up their skates against the Kings at the Delta Center.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, Utah Players Claim Weekly Big 12 Football Awards After Ranked Wins

Three players from the local Big 12 programs earned Player of the Week recognition.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football’s 1996 Throwback Uniforms Earn National Recognition

BYU's throwback uniforms earned high praise.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: BYU Surges After K-State Win, Utah Comfortably At Top

The Big 12 power rankings for week five.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 4

These Big 12 bowl projections will be fluid as the quality of opponents varies and off-season questions get answered.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

BYU Football’s 1996 Throwback Uniforms Earn National Recognition