BYU Football’s 1996 Throwback Uniforms Earn National Recognition

PROVO, Utah – BYU football wore throwback uniforms in their 38-9 upset victory over Kansas State.

The all-white threads were originally worn from 1995-1997. BYU had a 14-1 season in 1996 that was capped off with a Cotton Bowl victory K-State.

The throwback uniforms earned high praise during BYU’s breakthrough win as a Big 12 member.

Notable features of the jersey include shadow numbers with an alternate “Block Y” on the sleeves and collar. The pants were all-white and without the university stripes that BYU typically wears.

BYU football throwback uniforms earn “Uniform of the Week”

On Monday, the throwback uniform earned UNISWAG’s “Uniform of the Week” in college football.

Uniswag has previously recognized BYU football for some of their alternate uniforms. In 2022, BYU earned the “Uniform of the Year” from Uniswag for their alternate black uniform against Notre Dame.

Uniswag also recognized Colorado State’s “State Pride” uniform and Boston College’s “Red Bandana ” for week four, among others.

BYU Football Uniform Combinations for the 2024 season

Entering the 2024 season, BYU football announced all 12 of the uniform combinations they would wear.

Southern Illinois – Win, 41-13

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask.

at SMU – Win, 18-15

Uniform combination: White jersey with navy blue numbers and stripes, pants, navy blue helmet with white facemask.

at Wyoming – Win, 34-14

Uniform combination: White jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes, pants, royal blue helmet with royal facemask.

Kansas State – Win, 38-9

Uniform combination: Throwback 1996 uniforms in honor of BYU’s 100th season as a program.

#BYU‘s 1996 throwback uniforms need to be a permanent fixture in their uniform identity. #BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/aHjuRHY2pl — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2024

at Baylor – September 28

Uniform combination: All-white jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes. A white helmet with a royal blue facemask.

Arizona – October 12

Uniform combination: Traditional royal blue jersey with white pants, white helmet and royal blue facemask.

Oklahoma State – October 18

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with a white facemask.

at UCF – October 26

Uniform combination: White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with a royal blue facemask.

at Utah – November 9

Uniform combination: All-Royal

Kansas – November 16

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, white pants, royal blue helmet with a white facemask.

at Arizona State – November 23

Uniform combination: Royal blue helmet with a white facemask, white jersey, and royal blue pants.

Houston – November 30

Uniform combination: Navy blue helmet with navy facemask, navy blue jersey, and white pants.

