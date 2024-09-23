BYU, Utah Players Claim Weekly Big 12 Football Awards After Ranked Wins

On the Site:
Sep 23, 2024, 11:45 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The weekly Big 12 football players honors had a lot of local representation.

After big wins over ranked opponents last week, players from BYU and Utah took home Player of the Week awards.

Utah RB Micah Bernard earns Offensive Player of the Week

Utah running back Micah Bernard earned Big 12 Football Offensive Player of the Week, Quarterback Isaac Wilson earned Newcomer of the Week, and BYU wide receiver/return specialist Parker Kingston was named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Bernard rushed for a career-high 182 yards in Utah’s 22-19 win over Oklahoma State.

The senior ball carrier from Long Beach, California, has emerged as Utah’s top running back this season. On the year, Bernard has rushed for 456 yards on 66 carries and one score. He’s 78 yards away from setting a career-best for rushing yards in a season.

Isaac Wilson named Big 12 Football Newcomer of the Week

True freshman Isaac Wilson got the start at quarterback in relief of an injured Cam Rising, who was a late scratch in Stillwater due to a hand injury. The former Corner Canyon High star passed for 207 yards and a touchdown, completing 58.6% of his passes.

Wilson has appeared in all four of Utah’s games this season and has passed for 550 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Bernard and Wilson are the first two Utah football players to be recognized with Big 12 Player of the Week honors from the Utah Football program. The 2024 season marks Utah’s first year in the Big 12 Conference.

BYU’s Parker Kingston earns Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

BYU return specialist Parker Kingston had a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown in the Cougars upset win over then-No. 13 Kansas State.

Kingston covered a lot of ground and went from sideline to sideline before finding a lane down the east side of the field and taking it home for the score, giving BYU a 31-6 lead over the Wildcats.

BYU won the game 38-9 and cruised to a dominant victory.

Kingston is the fourth BYU football player to earn a Big 12 Player of the Week recognition since the Cougars joined the league last year. The others include Ryan Rehkow, Tyler Batty, and Eddie Heckard.

Rounding out the week four Big 12 football player of the week honors was West Virginia’s Tyrin Bradley Jr. Bradley, a senior linebacker, had seven tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an interception in the Mountaineers’ come-from-behind win over Kansas.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

