On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Utah teen hits the movies with friends in heartwarming TikTok, moving millions

Sep 23, 2024, 12:53 PM | Updated: 12:57 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY  — Kimberly Dowdell’s 13-year-old son, Jack, made a positive impression in a big way this year. Jack has Down syndrome, and through it, he’s reminding millions of what true friendship looks like.

Dowdell shared a video on TikTok — a sweet moment of Jack waiting for friends to pick him up for the movies.

@kimberly.dowdell Yesterday, Jack’s friends from school called and asked if they could take him to a movie. Of course, I said YES! Jack anxiously anticipated their arrival and was so excited to see them. I love how much they embrace him and treat him like one of their own. It completely made his day! Make the invitation, put forth the effort – you will never regret the outcome and the good it will do for someone like Jack. #downsyndrome #inclusionmatters #downsyndromerocks #momsoftiktok #momlife ♬ What A Wonderful World [Live] – Sarah Kroger

These kids are Jack’s peer tutors at South Jordan Middle School. They asked his mom for permission to take Jack to the movies.

“Probably like every hour he was asking ‘When (is) the movies, mom? When (is) the movies? When am I going to the movies?'” Dowdell said.

She said she’s grateful his friends see him as an individual and look beyond his disabilities. So far, the video has over a million likes.

“I had no idea that when I shared this video it would touch so many hears as it did,” she said. “There’s so many people who, gosh I’m going to get emotional, they’re so many people who want this for their children.”

Dowdell said she hopes Jack’s experience gives other families hope that everything will be ok and ultimately, their kids have so much potential.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

A heartfelt TikTok shows a Utah teen with Down syndrome waiting for his friends to pick him up to g...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah teen hits the movies with friends in heartwarming TikTok, moving millions

A heartfelt TikTok shows a Utah teen with Down syndrome waiting for his friends to pick him up to go to the movies. The sweet moment impacted millions.

1 hour ago

A group of workers for the charity group Little Miracles help renovate a home for a family in Cente...

Alex Cabrero

Charity group renovates home of Centerville family

The charity group "Little Miracles" renovated the home of a Centerville family. The family got to see the home for the first time on Saturday.

9 days ago

President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons passes the Paralympic flag to Ma...

Debbie Worthen

Utah Paralympian returns a double-medalist

The Team USA women's wheelchair basketball player arrived home Monday after the team took silver against China in Paris.

14 days ago

Vida Christian pictures with parents Julienne Christian and Scott Christian, after dispatchers help...

Dan Rascon

Springville City dispatchers help deliver two babies in less than two weeks

Two babies were delivered at home in less than two weeks. A real shocker for Springville City Dispatchers, who took those desperate calls for help from two different fathers.

20 days ago

Traven Equist, 17, and PJ Merrill, 16, are considered heroes after saving the life of Farris Child,...

Dan Rascon

Spanish Fork High School athletes credited with saving man’s life after medical incident

Two Spanish Fork High School athletes are being hailed as heroes for saving the life of a father of five, who is a Bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

27 days ago

two women sit at a table reading...

Erin Cox and Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Project helping adults learn to read is booming; many more volunteers are needed

Project Read is helping adults learn to read one word at a time.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

How lighting impacts your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Utah teen hits the movies with friends in heartwarming TikTok, moving millions