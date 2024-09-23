On the Site:
Tooele Army Depot to conduct routine detonations Monday

Sep 23, 2024, 11:58 AM

On Thursday, the same day people along the Wasatch Front reported hearing loud booms, Melissa Niels...

On Thursday, the same day people along the Wasatch Front reported hearing loud booms, Melissa Nielson took this picture from Stockton, Tooele County, that looks like an explosion from the are of the Tooele Army Depot. (Melissa Nielson)

(Melissa Nielson)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO


KSLTV.com

TOOELE — The Tooele Army Depot plans to conduct routine detonations of expired munitions between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, days after similar detonations rattled windows and shook homes throughout Salt Lake Valley.

The depot announced the “South Area is a GO for open detonation today,” in a post on Facebook on Monday morning.

“All weather conditions have been reviewed and detonations will be executed within permit limits,” the post said.

Similar detonations on Thursday caused loud booms that were heard throughout the Salt Lake Valley, prompting depot officials to reassure the public in a statement. The Tooele Army Depot said it is using the detonations to dispose of expired munitions, and said detonations are scheduled to continue on weekdays through the end of October.

“We are permitted to conduct open detonations from April through October,” the depot said last week. “We only conduct these operations when weather conditions are right to mitigate the sounds and shaking from the detonations. There was no danger to the public from these operations.”

