What Will Utah Hockey Club’s Roster Look Like In Their Preseason Home Opener Against LA?

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club is set to play their first preseason home game in franchise history on Monday night against the LA Kings. Following the morning skate, the club announced which players will be lacing up their skates against the Kings at the Delta Center.

Utah Hockey Club Roster

With a collection of players from both training groups, fans will be able to get a good look at several different collections of talent. Slightly different than their preseason opener against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, Monday’s roster will feature a few more NHL skaters. With players like Clayton Keller, Mikhail Sergachev, Nick Schmaltz, Lawson Crouse and Connor Ingram, Utah fans will be able to see the club’s premier talent.

Related: The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Defeats St. Louis Blues 5-3 Following Impressive Comeback

Here’s the roster for tonight’s UHC game against LA. TONS of legit NHL tonight. It’ll be fun.#UtahHockeyClub #NHL pic.twitter.com/r4vk2txl3X — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 23, 2024

Additionally, some of the younger prospects like Josh Doan and Maveric Lamoureux will also be suiting up.

Which Utah Hockey Club Players to Watch for

As previously mentioned, the vast majority of Utah’s premier talent will be taking the Delta Center ice against Los Angeles. However, fans should pay especially close attention to Keller and Sergachev as they’re arguably the best two players on the team.

A four-time All Star, Keller is Utah’s most talented offensive player who can score often but also sets up his teammates in scoring chances remarkably well. As for Sergachev, the two-time Stanley Cup Champion who was acquired via trade this past summer will be the club’s number one defenseman.

“Just looking forward to learning our ways,” Sergachev told KSL Sports. “This is a preseason game so it’s not like we’re going to put guys through the wall. We’re just trying to worry about our game and put on a show for the fans.”

Monday’s matchup will also provide a big opportunity for young prospects Lamoureux and Doan as they inch closer to their official rookie campaigns.

After registering nine points in 11 games towards the tail end of last season, Doan is hoping to make his first NHL opening day roster. With a talented skillset, big body, and evidence that he can play at the NHL level after what he demonstrated last season, Doan could greatly increase his chances to make the team on October 8 with a few solid performances in the preseason.

Related: Exclusive: From Phoenix To Utah, Arizona Native Josh Doan Is Excited For The Future

“Part of the game is just getting in there. There’s going to be a bit of expectations no matter where you are. So, just getting in early, being hard on the forecheck, winning puck battles, getting pucks back and kind of being a pest on the puck is something I like to do every game. I think the points come as you play that way…so, just go and play the right way and points will follow.”

As for Lamoureux, the former 2022 first round pick has been in Utah’s pipeline for the last few seasons and just might be a year away from cracking the roster. While it is likely that he’ll spend this season with AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners, Lamoreux wants to demonstrate that he can play at the NHL level if called upon this season.

Maveric Lamoureux warming up this morning 👀#UtahHockeyClub pic.twitter.com/F8Sesjjb3k — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 23, 2024

For both players, those high hopes begin tonight.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first preseason home game against Los Angeles on SEG+. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports