WORLD NEWS

Israel launches intense airstrikes in Lebanon, killing over 356

Sep 23, 2024, 1:27 PM

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district, seen from the southern town of Marjayoun, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LEBANON — Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing more than 356 people, including 24 children and 42 women.

The Israeli military called on residents to immediately evacuate places where it claimed the Hezbollah militant group stores weapons. Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon, jamming the main highway to Beirut. More than 1,240 people were wounded in the strikes. The Israeli military said it hit more than 800 targets Monday linked to Hezbollah weapons sites.

The Israeli military said it hit more than 800 targets Monday linked to Hezbollah weapons sites. It said it was expanding the operation to include areas of the Bekaa Valley, along Lebanon’s eastern border.

Residents of different villages in southern Lebanon posted photos on social media that they said showed their towns that were being struck.

The wave of airstrikes came after a day after Hezbollah fired over 100 rockets into northern Israel, with some landing near the city of Haifa.

Hezbollah’s rockets were in response to an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb on Friday that killed a top Hezbollah military commander and more than a dozen members, along with civilians including women and children.

Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

