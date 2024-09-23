BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Baylor Game
Sep 23, 2024, 1:34 PM
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart for week five against Baylor is out.
There were some noteworthy changes to the listing as No. 22 prepares to take on a 2-2 Bears squad that lost in overtime to Colorado last week.
#BYU football depth chart for week five against Baylor.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/2HjHh78qFA
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 23, 2024
LJ Martin is not listed on the BYU football depth chart
BYU starting running back LJ Martin was not listed this week. Martin is working his way back from an ankle injury. Head coach Kalani Sitake said the team is targeting a return for Martin after the bye week on October 12 against Arizona.
Additional shuffling at running back
In the depth chart, Pokaiaua Haunga was listed as the fourth running back entering the Kansas State game. For this week at Baylor, the order consists of Hinckley Ropati, Miles Davis, then Sione I. Moa, and Enoch Nawahine.
Changes in the secondary
BYU adjusted the strong safety position by moving up Crew Wakley in an ‘OR’ spot with Micah Harper. Wakley has started the past two weeks at strong safety.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
Gerry Bohanon
Running Back
Hinckley “Folau” Ropati
-OR- Miles Davis
-OR- Sione I Moa
-OR- Enoch Nawahine
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Cody Hagen
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tei Nacua
Wide Receiver
Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Tight End
Keanu Hill
Mata’ava Ta’ase
-OR- Ethan Erickson
-OR- Ryner Swanson
Left Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Bruce Mitchell
Center
Connor Pay
Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
Bruce Mitchell
-OR- Austin Leausa
-OR- Sonny Makasini
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Austin Leausa
Defensive End
Tyler Batty
Bodie Schoonover
Viliami Po’uha
Nose
John Nelson
Joshua Singh
David Latu
Tackle
Blake Mangelson
Luke Toomalatai
-OR- John Taumoepeau
Outside Edge
Logan Lutui
-OR- Isaiah Bagnah
Ephraim Asiata
SAM
Isaiah Glasker
Choe Bryant-Strother
-OR- Aisea Moa
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Sione Moa
-OR- Siale Esera
ROVER
Jack Kelly
Ace Kaufusi
Miles Hall
Strong Safety
Micah Harper
-OR- Crew Wakley
-OR- Raider Damuni
Talan Alfrey
-OR- Ethan Slade
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Tommy Prassas
-OR- Faletau Satuala
Nickel
Micah Harper
Jonathan Kabeya
Chika Ebunoha
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Jayden Dunlap
Cornerback
Marque Collins
-OR- Mory Bamba
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Dalton Riggs
Cannon Skidmore
Returners
Parker Kingston
-OR- Keelan Marion
-OR- Chase Roberts
No. 22 BYU at Baylor
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MDT)
TV: FS1
Radio: KSL NewsRadio (Extended pregame begins at 7 a.m.)
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
