BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Baylor Game

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football depth chart for week five against Baylor is out.

There were some noteworthy changes to the listing as No. 22 prepares to take on a 2-2 Bears squad that lost in overtime to Colorado last week.

LJ Martin is not listed on the BYU football depth chart

BYU starting running back LJ Martin was not listed this week. Martin is working his way back from an ankle injury. Head coach Kalani Sitake said the team is targeting a return for Martin after the bye week on October 12 against Arizona.

Additional shuffling at running back

In the depth chart, Pokaiaua Haunga was listed as the fourth running back entering the Kansas State game. For this week at Baylor, the order consists of Hinckley Ropati, Miles Davis, then Sione I. Moa, and Enoch Nawahine.

Changes in the secondary

BYU adjusted the strong safety position by moving up Crew Wakley in an ‘OR’ spot with Micah Harper. Wakley has started the past two weeks at strong safety.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

-OR- Miles Davis

-OR- Sione I Moa

-OR- Enoch Nawahine

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tei Nacua

Wide Receiver

Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Tight End

Keanu Hill

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ethan Erickson

-OR- Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Austin Leausa

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Choe Bryant-Strother

-OR- Aisea Moa

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Sione Moa

-OR- Siale Esera

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Micah Harper

-OR- Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

Talan Alfrey

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Micah Harper

Jonathan Kabeya

Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

No. 22 BYU at Baylor

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MDT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (Extended pregame begins at 7 a.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper