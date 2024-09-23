On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Reggie Bush sues USC, Pac-12 and NCAA to seek NIL compensation from football career 2 decades ago

Sep 23, 2024, 2:02 PM

FILE - Former NFL and University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush, left, jokes with ...

FILE - Former NFL and University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush, left, jokes with laughs after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds Friday, May 17, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY GREG BEACHAM, ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Southern California football star Reggie Bush has filed a lawsuit against his school, the NCAA and the Pac-12 in a bid to recoup money made on his name, image and likeness during his career with the Trojans two decades ago.

In a brief news release from Bush’s attorneys announcing the filing Monday, the Heisman Trophy-winning tailback’s representatives claim he should be paid “to address and rectify ongoing injustices stemming from the exploitation of Reggie Bush’s name, image, and likeness during his tenure as a USC football player.”

“This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush,” attorney Evan Selik said in a statement. “It’s about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions.”

Bush was one of the most exciting players in recent college football history during his three years at USC from 2003-05 while winning two national titles and the Heisman. He went on to an 11-year NFL career.

Bush forfeited his Heisman in 2010 after USC was hit with massive sanctions partly related to Bush’s dealings with two aspiring sports marketers. The Heisman Trust restored the honor earlier this year and returned the trophy to Bush, citing fundamental changes in the structure of college athletics over the past 14 years.

Bush is still pursuing the separate defamation lawsuit he filed against the NCAA last year over the governing body’s 2021 characterization of the circumstances that led to Bush’s troubles.

It’s unclear how the new lawsuit will affect Bush’s relationship with USC, which had been particularly warm this year.

The school was ordered to disassociate from Bush for 10 years after the 2010 NCAA ruling, but USC had welcomed back Bush and hailed the return of his Heisman Trophy while returning his No. 5 to its place of honor among USC’s eight banners for its Heisman winners on the Peristyle at the Coliseum. Bush was scheduled to lead the current Trojans out of the Coliseum tunnel at an undetermined game later this season.

“We appreciate that the new administration at USC is trying to pick up the pieces of the former administrations’ unjust and improper handling of Reggie Bush,” Levi McCathern, the attorney also handling Bush’s separate lawsuit against the NCAA. “However, the delay in fixing this speaks volumes.”

USC didn’t immediately return a request from The Associated Press for comment on Bush’s new filing.

Bush is only the latest former athlete to seek compensation through the courts this year for their prior athletic careers under the new rules in college athletics.

Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards were among several former Michigan stars who sued the NCAA and the Big Ten Network earlier this month. In June, a group of 10 players on NC State’s

1983 NCAA championship-winning basketball team sued the NCAA and the Collegiate Licensing Company to seek compensation for use of their names, images and likenesses.

The NCAA and major college conferences are currently attempting to settle three antitrust lawsuits related to NIL compensation for athletes. There is a settlement agreement in place to pay $2.78 billion to hundreds of thousands of college athletes.

The NCAA changed its rules in 2021 to allow athletes to make money through sponsorship and endorsement deals after fiercely fighting against it for decades.

FILE - Former NFL and University of Southern California running back Reggie Bush, left, jokes with ...

