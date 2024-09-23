On the Site:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Hiking trails in Draper closed for canyon restoration after landslide

Sep 23, 2024, 2:57 PM

A fence closing off access to the Clark's and Upper Ann's trails in Draper on Sept. 9, 2024. (KSL TV)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


DRAPER — Two trails will be closed for a few weeks as crews finish up restoration efforts after a major landslide in 2023.

Draper officials announced starting Monday that the Clark’s Trail and parts of the Upper Ann’s Trail will be closed off to visitors due to safety concerns.

“Contractors are experiencing safety issues on Clark’s Trail, with users coming through the paths. Further, people have continued going around the gates closing off Ann’s trail,” the Draper city Facebook page posted.

City officials warn that officers will patrol the area and write tickets for anyone passing through the closed area.

According to officials, Ann’s Trail will have a detour route to the Peak View Trailhead through the Edelweiss Trail, but the entirety of Clark’s Trail is closed off to the public.

Michael Houck

