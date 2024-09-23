Will Hardy Hosts Golf Tournament To Launch ALS Foundation

SALT LAKE CITY – Members of the Utah Jazz took part in the inaugural Will Hardy Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday to spearhead fundraising efforts to fight Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Jazz governor Ryan Smith, Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, CEO Danny Ainge, general manager Justin Zanik, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Patty Mills, Drew Eubanks, Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and others from the organization teamed with sponsors at the Riverside Country Club to raise money for families in Utah battling ALS.

we’re out here at the Will Hardy Foundation launch event hitting the links and seeing who has the longest drive 👀⛳️🏌️‍♂️#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1npwVQBwIE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 23, 2024

Will Hardy Launches ALS Foundation

The disease hits close to home for Hardy who lost his father, Williams Sr., in 2015 due to ALS at just 58 years old.

“It’s a brutal disease,” Hardy said of his inspiration to start the non-profit. “This foundation is aimed to continue to fight against ALS and also to honor my dad.”

Teamed with the University of Utah Health’s Neuromuscular Division, the Jazz coach is working to understand the impact of ALS on Utah families.

Will Hardy Foundation Golf Tournament: incomplete without a good boy 🐶#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/gCakUPAW1k — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 23, 2024

“The foundation will continue to help fund the efforts to find a cure for ALS, while at the same time giving support and care to families in the greater Utah area that already have a diagnosis to try to ease the burden,” Hardy added.

Hardy is preparing to enter year three as head coach of the Jazz. The Williams College graduate joined the Jazz after spending one season as an assistant coach under Ime Udoka helping lead the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022.

Donations to the foundation can be made at willhardyfoundation.org.

