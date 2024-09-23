On the Site:
Will Hardy Hosts Golf Tournament To Launch ALS Foundation

Sep 23, 2024, 3:06 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Members of the Utah Jazz took part in the inaugural Will Hardy Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday to spearhead fundraising efforts to fight Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Jazz governor Ryan Smith, Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, CEO Danny Ainge, general manager Justin Zanik, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Patty Mills, Drew Eubanks, Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and others from the organization teamed with sponsors at the Riverside Country Club to raise money for families in Utah battling ALS.

Will Hardy Launches ALS Foundation

The disease hits close to home for Hardy who lost his father, Williams Sr., in 2015 due to ALS at just 58 years old.

“It’s a brutal disease,” Hardy said of his inspiration to start the non-profit. “This foundation is aimed to continue to fight against ALS and also to honor my dad.”

Teamed with the University of Utah Health’s Neuromuscular Division, the Jazz coach is working to understand the impact of ALS on Utah families.

“The foundation will continue to help fund the efforts to find a cure for ALS, while at the same time giving support and care to families in the greater Utah area that already have a diagnosis to try to ease the burden,” Hardy added.

Hardy is preparing to enter year three as head coach of the Jazz. The Williams College graduate joined the Jazz after spending one season as an assistant coach under Ime Udoka helping lead the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in 2022.

Donations to the foundation can be made at willhardyfoundation.org.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

