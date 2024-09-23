On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Three Tufts University lacrosse players remain hospitalized after workout with Navy SEAL graduate

Sep 23, 2024, 3:50 PM | Updated: 3:54 pm

FILE - Freshman midshipmen, known as plebes, climb ropes on an obstacle course during Sea Trials, a...

FILE - Freshman midshipmen, known as plebes, climb ropes on an obstacle course during Sea Trials, a day of physical and mental challenges that caps off the freshman year at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., May 13, 2014. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE WATSON, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Three men’s lacrosse players at Tufts University remain hospitalized after a voluntary, supervised 45-minute workout with a Navy SEAL graduate left them with a dangerous condition called rhabdomyolysis, the university said. A spokesperson for the university previously said five remained hospitalized.

The September 16 workout was instructed by a Tufts alumnus who is a “recent graduate of the BUD/S Navy SEAL training program,” which stands for Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training, according to Patrick Collins, Executive Director of Media Relations for the university.

“Approximately 50 team members participated in the workout. All have been evaluated by medical professionals, with a total of nine requiring hospitalization for rhabdomyolysis (rhabdo),” Collins said in an updated statement Monday. “Three remain hospitalized.”

Rhabdomyolysis or rhabdo – a rare condition that can be life-threatening – happens when muscles break down, possibly even disintegrate, after a strenuous workout, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The broken-down muscle fibers can contain large amounts of elements such as potassium and phosphate that can be released into the bloodstream, causing complications with the kidneys, the Cleveland Clinic says.

“The most common symptoms are feeling like prolonged kind of muscle stiffness and discomfort and weakness,” Dr. Shruti Gupta, an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who specializes in kidney disease, told CNN affiliate WCVB in an interview while explaining more about the condition. “Usually we see these cases more in isolation and so it’s puzzling for it to happen in particularly … people who are athletes.”

Following the workout and hospitalizations, Tufts University has postponed team practice and appointed an external independent investigator to review what happened.

“The university continues to closely monitor the condition of the team, and some individual team members have been medically cleared to resume training,” Collins said. “The team is a tight-knit group of young men who have shown remarkable resilience, understanding and care for each other throughout this episode. We will continue to monitor and work with them closely, and we hope for a rapid return to good health for all involved.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic vice presidential ...

Nadia Lathan, Associated Press

Texas jury clears most ‘Trump Train’ drivers in civil trial over 2020 Biden-Harris bus encounter

A federal jury in Texas has cleared a group of former President Donald Trump supporters and found one person liable in a civil trial over a so-called “Trump Train” that surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus in 2020.

8 minutes ago

FILE - Freshman midshipmen, known as plebes, climb ropes on an obstacle course during Sea Trials, a...

Michelle Watson, CNN

Three Tufts University lacrosse players remain hospitalized after workout with Navy SEAL graduate

Three men’s lacrosse players at Tufts University remain hospitalized after a voluntary, supervised 45-minute workout with a Navy SEAL graduate.

2 hours ago

This photo provided by Hédi Aouidj shows Ryan Routh, a suspect in the apparent assassination attem...

Eric Tucker, Alanna Durkin Richer and Stephany Matat, Associated Press

Man accused in apparent assassination attempt left note indicating he intended to kill Trump

The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump wrote a note months earlier saying that he intended to kill the former president.

3 hours ago

FILE - This Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric ...

Dánica Coto, Associated Press

Southeast US under major storm warning as hurricane watches issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico

Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms located south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane in upcoming days while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.

3 hours ago

FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March 2021,...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket found guilty of murder

A mentally ill man who killed 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 was convicted Monday of murder and faces life in prison.

4 hours ago

FILE - Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the LA Premiere of "The Four: Battle For Stardom" at the CBS R...

Associated Press

Diddy’s music streams jump after arrest and indictment

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ vast music catalog has seen a jump in streams since his arrest and the unsealing of an indictment against him.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Three Tufts University lacrosse players remain hospitalized after workout with Navy SEAL graduate