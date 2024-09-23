Differing Reports Surface On Potential Gonzaga Move To Pac-12 Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 Conference’s recent efforts to rebuild after the mass exodus may have taken another step, according to reports.

College Football Insider Brett McMurphy reported that the Gonzaga Bulldogs will leave the West Coast Conference to join the Pac-12 on Monday.

Gonzaga leaving West Coast Conference to join Pac-12, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Pac-12 still needs minimum of two football members by 2026, but Gonzaga, even w/out a football team, will receive a full conference revenue share in Pac-12, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2024

Is The Pac-12 Adding College Basketball Powerhouse Gonzaga?

Even though Gonzaga University is no pushover as an academic or athletic institution, this move by the Pac-12 would be surprising for a number of reasons.

First and most obviously, they don’t have a football team and haven’t had one since 1941.

It would be the first time since the Pac-12’s conception over 100 years ago that any member school would not have a football program.

Memphis, Tulane & USF declined offers to join the Pac-12 & will remain in AAC, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Pac-12 will now look toward schools closer to its geographic footprint, including UNLV, Utah State, Air Force & Gonzaga (basketball only). AAC also looking at Air Force,… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2024

After some of the Pac-12’s top targets in the American Athletic Conference declined their invitation, the conference reportedly shifted its focus back to the Mountain West and Gonzaga.

If this move from the Pac-12 seems confusing or too good to be true for the Bulldogs, that might be because it is.

Other Reports Shoot Down Gonzaga To Pac-12 Rumors

Less than 30 minutes after McMurphy’s post, CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein put out a contradictory message.

Sources: Contrary to reports, Gonzaga currently has no deal in place to leave the WCC for the Pac-12. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 23, 2024

NBC Sports got in on the action by adding that Gonzaga and the Pac-12 have had, and are still having, serious conversations, though nothing has been finalized or agreed upon yet.

Especially without an announcement from the conference or school at this point, it’s safe to assume that it is nothing more than conversations.

With that said, look for the Pac-12 to finalize deals with UNLV, Utah State, and potentially Gonzaga in the very near future.

Chandler Holt

