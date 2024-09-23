Police investigating armed robbery at West Valley City jewelry shop

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are asking the public for help finding two men accused of robbing a shop at gunpoint on Sep. 13.

Around 12:40 p.m. that day, two men in masks and hoods went into Fashion R&B, a jewelry shop at 4349 West 3500 South, West Valley City Police Department said.

Police described both suspects as medium builds in their mid-30s. Both appeared to be Hispanic.

Police said the two men held employees inside at gunpoint and stole cash from the business, then left the scene in a blue 2001 Toyota Camry. The car has aftermarket rims and visible damage to the front passenger door.

Police asked anybody with information to call West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.