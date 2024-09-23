On the Site:
CRIME

Police investigating armed robbery at West Valley City jewelry shop

Sep 23, 2024, 4:23 PM

The two suspects of a West Valley City armed robbery are seen outside the business with their 2001 Camry. (West Valley City Police Department)

(West Valley City Police Department)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are asking the public for help finding two men accused of robbing a shop at gunpoint on Sep. 13.

Around 12:40 p.m. that day, two men in masks and hoods went into Fashion R&B, a jewelry shop at 4349 West 3500 South, West Valley City Police Department said.

The two suspects are seen just after entering Fashion R&B. (West Valley City Police Department)

Police described both suspects as medium builds in their mid-30s. Both appeared to be Hispanic.

Police said the two men held employees inside at gunpoint and stole cash from the business, then left the scene in a blue 2001 Toyota Camry. The car has aftermarket rims and visible damage to the front passenger door.

The robbery suspects’ Blue 2001 Toyota Camry has visible damage to the passenger side door. (West Valley City Police Department)

Police asked anybody with information to call West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.

Crime

