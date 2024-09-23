Police: Wrong way bicyclist hospitalized being hit by a car

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car Sunday morning, police say.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said at 12:07 a.m., an officer noticed a car stopped in the middle of 400 W. 800 South with its hazard lights on. The officer reported that a 45-year-old woman was lying on the road with multiple injuries.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and took the woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the woman was riding a bicycle westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck the car head-on. Police reported that the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Detectives with our Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (CAR) Team are investigating a critical injury crash on 800 South that occurred on Sunday, September 22, 2024. Link: https://t.co/KGraJVKVBw#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/EKi5SHVzTY — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) September 23, 2024