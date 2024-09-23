How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Arizona Wildcats

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team faces a familiar foe as they return home to continue Big 12 Conference play on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats football game

The Utes host the Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, September 28.

RELATED: After Big Wins Utah Moves Up, BYU Cracks AP Top 25 Poll

It’s 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊‼️⚫️ Dark Mode, Homecoming, and Hall of Fame Game! Can’t wait to see you all Saturday! 🏟️: Rice-Eccles Stadium

⏰: SAT 09.28 | 8:15PM MT

📺: ESPN

📻: ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/yEmHvdwEFO — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 23, 2024

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Arizona football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Arizona will be televised on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch Utah Football:

Television

ESPN+

Streaming

Fubo

Sling TV

Radio

ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11

Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19

Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26

Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL