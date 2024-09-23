How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Arizona Wildcats
Sep 23, 2024, 4:25 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team faces a familiar foe as they return home to continue Big 12 Conference play on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.
How to watch Utah Utes vs. Arizona Wildcats football game
The Utes host the Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, September 28.
It’s 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊‼️⚫️
Dark Mode, Homecoming, and Hall of Fame Game! Can’t wait to see you all Saturday!
🏟️: Rice-Eccles Stadium
⏰: SAT 09.28 | 8:15PM MT
📺: ESPN
📻: ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/yEmHvdwEFO
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 23, 2024
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Arizona football game:
What channel is Utah Football on?
The Utah football game against Arizona will be televised on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. (MDT).
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah
Ways to Watch Utah Football:
Television
Streaming
Radio
ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM
Top 🔟‼️#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/tjONFmxDdK
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 22, 2024
Mobile/Streaming Devices
KSL Sports Zone
A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone
Online
Mobile
The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:
- Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11
- Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19
- Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
- Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
- Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
- Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
- Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29
