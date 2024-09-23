One arrested after shooting, car accident in Herriman

HERRIMAN — Police arrested a man for aggravated assault and weapons charges after a shooting and car accident was reported at the Emerson Apartments in Herriman Sunday night.

The Herriman Police Department identified Alejandro Palmar Romero as a suspect in the shooting. Romero was a passenger in the car that crashed at the apartments, and he allegedly fired shots into another vehicle that fled the scene.



A passenger in that other car was wounded in his shoulder, although it’s unclear whether that was a bullet wound or caused by shrapnel, police said. Both the driver and passenger of that car identified Romero as the shooter.

It was not immediately clear what caused Romero’s car to crash, but both vehicles involved were seized by police.

Herriman Police Department said they believe this was a gang-related incident.