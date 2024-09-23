Weber School District will light up the country with the ‘Light of Hope’

OGDEN — The Weber County community is encouraged to turn off its lights on Monday evening to celebrate hope with its students.

The Weber School District said it’s kicking off “Hope Week” by shining a spotlight from Ben Lomond Peak to Kanesville Elementary at 8 p.m.

“This event represents unity and hope, even in the darkest of times. Let’s come together as a community and spread light and positivity,” the school district said.

The school district asks Weber County residents to turn off their lights before 8 p.m. and flick them on and off when the spotlight is activated for about five minutes. Kanesville Elementary students will be at the school and turn on its lights when the spotlight is on.

“We want to get the community together to celebrate hope,” the Kansville Elementary PTA said on Facebook. “We want students to believe in themselves and we want them to know that we as adults, whether that be family or educators, believe in them as well.”