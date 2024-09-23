SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Tooele County has identified her as Denice Willden, 34.

“Growing up, we were together a lot,” said her older sister Amie Carley. Always together even as adults, Carley said, so much so they even worked together.

“On one of my worst days, she could have been right there and put a smile on my face,” Carley said. “She was just the best.”

Last Monday, Willden hadn’t been heard from all day. Carley said her boss had asked if she could get a hold of her. The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single-rollover crash on Mormon Trail Road near Rush Valley.

“(Her boyfriend) had (seen) that on the news that there was an accident,” Carley said. “(He) drove down to the scene to see if it was her.”

Deputies confirmed Willden, who was the only person involved in the crash, had died. She leaves behind two children, ages three and 15.

“She’s a good mother. She’d do anything for her kids, anything for her family. She was helpful, thoughtful. she’s an amazing girl,” Carley said.

A GoFundMe page was created to help her children as they grieve their mother’s loss.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office told KSL TV they are continuing to investigate the crash, but Carley believes her sister may have been driving distracted. She’s asking other drivers to be cautious.

“Don’t take your family for granted. Don’t take your friends for granted. And while you’re driving, just pay attention to what you’re doing.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.