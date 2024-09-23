On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

‘She was amazing’: Family identifies driver killed in Tooele County rollover crash

Sep 23, 2024, 5:50 PM

Amie Carley (right) pictured with her sister Denice Willden, who passed away in a crash in Tooele C...

Amie Carley (right) pictured with her sister Denice Willden, who passed away in a crash in Tooele County. (Amie Carley)

(Amie Carley)

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Tooele County has identified her as Denice Willden, 34.

“Growing up, we were together a lot,” said her older sister Amie Carley. Always together even as adults, Carley said, so much so they even worked together.

“On one of my worst days, she could have been right there and put a smile on my face,” Carley said. “She was just the best.”

Last Monday, Willden hadn’t been heard from all day. Carley said her boss had asked if she could get a hold of her. The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a single-rollover crash on Mormon Trail Road near Rush Valley.

“(Her boyfriend) had (seen) that on the news that there was an accident,” Carley said. “(He) drove down to the scene to see if it was her.”

Deputies confirmed Willden, who was the only person involved in the crash, had died. She leaves behind two children, ages three and 15.

“She’s a good mother. She’d do anything for her kids, anything for her family. She was helpful, thoughtful. she’s an amazing girl,” Carley said.

A GoFundMe page was created to help her children as they grieve their mother’s loss.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office told KSL TV they are continuing to investigate the crash, but Carley believes her sister may have been driving distracted. She’s asking other drivers to be cautious.

“Don’t take your family for granted. Don’t take your friends for granted. And while you’re driving, just pay attention to what you’re doing.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Amie Carley (right) pictured with her sister Denice Willden, who passed away in a crash in Tooele C...

Brianna Chavez

‘She was amazing’: Family identifies driver killed in Tooele County rollover crash

The family of a woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Tooele County has identified her as Denice Willden, 34.

16 minutes ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Michael Houck

Police: Wrong way bicyclist hospitalized being hit by a car

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning, police say.

1 hour ago

Leslie Schwendiman and her her fiancée Steven Olsen are pictured here. Schwendiman was killed over...

Erin Cox

Utah woman killed in Georgia after her and fiancé hit by car while on a walk

Five Utah kids are left without their mother after she was hit and killed by a car in Georgia on Friday morning. 

19 hours ago

Jacob Pratt and his family. Pratt died in a collision with a train on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (P...

Mark Jones and Kyle Remund

Man identified after fatal collision with train in Cache County

The 40-year-old man, who was killed earlier this week when the vehicle was driving was struck by a train, has been identified.

2 days ago

Police lights...

Jacob Freeman

Mother and child OK after being hit in crosswalk

A mother and her 4-year-old son were hit by a car in a crosswalk on Daybreak Parkway around 10 a.m. Friday.

2 days ago

FILE — Bryce Canyon moments before a storm in early April. (Jake Watkins)...

Jacob Freeman

Bryce Canyon hiker rescued after night below-freezing

A day hike turned into an overnight stay in below-freezing temperatures for a lost hiker in Bryce Canyon National Park.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘She was amazing’: Family identifies driver killed in Tooele County rollover crash