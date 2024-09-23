Jazz Sign Dane Goodwin, Waive Keshawn Justice

On the Site:
Sep 23, 2024

Sep 23, 2024, 5:33 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced Monday that they have signed free agent guard Dane Goodwin.

Goodwin joins the Jazz on an exhibit-10 contract which will allow the team to waive him before opening the regular season while retaining his G League rights.

Jazz Sign Dane Goodwin

Goodwin joins the Jazz after spending last season with the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings.

The guard averaged  7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 43.8 percent shooting from the three-point line in 25 appearances.

Goodwin played college basketball at Notre Dame where he averaged 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 158 appearances over five seasons.

The Ohio native went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jazz Waive Keshawn Justice

In coordination with the signing, the Jazz have waived Keshawn Justice to clear room on their 21-man offseason roster.

Justice signed with the Jazz on September 20 before being waived to join the Salt Lake City Stars where he played last season.

The forward averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 40.3 percent from the three-point line in 21 appearances with the Jazz’s G League affiliate.

Justice, 24, also played for the Jazz in the Vegas Summer League where he averaged 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in four appearances.

Utah Jazz Preseason Schedule

The Jazz will open training camp on October 1.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST
October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST
October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST
October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST
October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST
October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Jazz Sign Dane Goodwin, Waive Keshawn Justice