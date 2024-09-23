Jazz Sign Dane Goodwin, Waive Keshawn Justice

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced Monday that they have signed free agent guard Dane Goodwin.

Goodwin joins the Jazz on an exhibit-10 contract which will allow the team to waive him before opening the regular season while retaining his G League rights.

Jazz Sign Dane Goodwin

Goodwin joins the Jazz after spending last season with the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings.

The guard averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 43.8 percent shooting from the three-point line in 25 appearances.

We have signed guard Dane Goodwin. 📓 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 23, 2024

Goodwin played college basketball at Notre Dame where he averaged 10.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 158 appearances over five seasons.

The Ohio native went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jazz Waive Keshawn Justice

In coordination with the signing, the Jazz have waived Keshawn Justice to clear room on their 21-man offseason roster.

Justice signed with the Jazz on September 20 before being waived to join the Salt Lake City Stars where he played last season.

The forward averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 40.3 percent from the three-point line in 21 appearances with the Jazz’s G League affiliate.

Justice, 24, also played for the Jazz in the Vegas Summer League where he averaged 7.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in four appearances.

Utah Jazz Preseason Schedule

The Jazz will open training camp on October 1.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST

October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

