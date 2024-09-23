Report: Utah State Aggies Expected To Accept Pac-12 Conference Offer

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 Conference has been very busy in September and the latest domino might fall tonight, according to reports.

According to ESPN College Football Insider Pete Thamel, Utah State University is “expected” to accept its offer from the Pac-12.

Sources: Utah State is expected to take its offer from the Pac-12. The confirmation of accepting the offer is expected soon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 23, 2024

Newest Pac-12 Addition: The Utah State Aggies?

It has been a busy day for realignment news.

It started this afternoon when Memphis, Tulane, USF, and UTSA all announced that they would be staying in the American Athletic Conference. All four of these schools, but specifically Memphis and Tulane, were believed to be among the top targets for the Pac-12.

Shortly after, reports surfaced that UNLV, San Jose State, and Air Force would not be the next schools to jump ship from the Mountain West. That opened the door for USU.

With UNLV & Air Force remaining in Mountain West, Utah State has received offer to join Pac-12, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2024

In the midst of all of these reports, one stood tall above the rest.

The Pac-12 and Gonzaga have reportedly been in serious talks about a spot in the conference for the Bulldogs. As a school without a football program, this news stood out like a sore thumb.

RELATED: Differing Reports Surface On Potential Gonzaga Move To Pac-12 Conference

The 17 million dollar buy out has been a massive hindrance to schools jumping to the PAC. It appears USU overcame those obstacles. A lot of people are going to deserve some massive kudos for this one. — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) September 23, 2024

Although Utah State is not nearly the basketball school that Gonzaga is, the Pac-12 may be getting the best of both worlds with the Aggies.

USU has earned a bid for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in four of the last five years. And it helps that they have a football team.

To be recognized as an FBS league by the NCAA, a conference needs at least eight football programs. With Utah State’s pending move, both the Mountain West and Pac-12 currently sit at seven.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL