On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

It’s kokanee salmon spawning season in Utah, here’s where to see

Sep 23, 2024, 6:46 PM | Updated: 6:53 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR — People gathered at Strawberry Reservoir to see a different kind of fall color than most are used to.

In most spots, you’ll have to search them out in rivers and tributaries. Here at Strawberry Reservoir, however, there’s a fishery that makes them easy to see.

We’re talking about kokanee salmon, and there are several waterways around the state where you can see them.

Scott Root, an outreach manager with the Department of Wildlife Resouces, said typically on their annual viewing day here they’ll get a couple thousand people or more.

“I’ve been involved in this kokanee salmon viewing day since the very first year,” Root said. “I never get tired of it, because hearing all the ‘oohs’ and the ‘ahhs’ and the many questions people have, it’s just a wonderful learning experience.”

People flocked to Strawberry Reservoir to get a look at the bright-red kokanee salmon. (KSL TV)

Today, parents and kids from Sunflower Meadows Forest School are getting to see something that is all new for them.

“And I didn’t even know there were salmon in Utah. We were really surprised to hear that,” said Heather Zemp, a parent and teacher at the school. “I thought you had to go to Alaska to see salmon.”

That might be because they aren’t native to Utah. The Division of Wildlife Resources started bringing them in during the early 1990’s.

“They compete against the Utah chub, which is not a desirable fish for the the fishery. And it also is a beautiful fish,” Root said.

During spawning season, the fish are guided into the fishery, where the goal is to collect some three-million eggs to stock the fish in reservoirs around the state. They turn that bright red color just for spawning season — it’s also part of the reason why platforms like Instagram appear to be drawing in more crowds.

Kokanee salmon are seen in the fishery, where DWR hopes to get three million eggs to stock other Utah lakes and reservoirs. (KSL TV)

You can usually catch the kokanee salmon between September 10th and the end of the month.

The Department of Wildlife Resources made a list of eight places you can find them around Utah.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

It’s kokanee salmon spawning season in Utah, here’s where to see

People gathered at Strawberry Reservoir to see a different kind of fall color than most are used to: Kokanee salmon.

21 minutes ago

A fence closing off access to the Clark's and Upper Ann's trails in Draper on Sept. 9, 2024....

Michael Houck

Hiking trails in Draper closed for canyon restoration after landslide

Two Draper trails will be closed for a few weeks as crews finish up restoration efforts after a major landslide in 2023.

4 hours ago

Blayne Parkin, who hadn't been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 11, was found dead Saturday morning, acc...

Mark Jones and Brianna Chavez

Man missing for nearly 10 days found dead Saturday in Uintah County

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says a 44-year-old man who has been missing for nearly 10 days  was found dead Saturday morning.

2 days ago

FILE — Bryce Canyon moments before a storm in early April. (Jake Watkins)...

Jacob Freeman

Bryce Canyon hiker rescued after night below-freezing

A day hike turned into an overnight stay in below-freezing temperatures for a lost hiker in Bryce Canyon National Park.

2 days ago

FILE: Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (Jacob W. Frank. NPS)...

Mark Jones

Woman injured after slipping into scalding water at Yellowstone National Park

A 60-year-old New Hampshire woman suffered second- and third-degree burns to her leg Monday after slipping into scalding water at Yellowstone National Park.

5 days ago

FILE: Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (Jacob W. Frank. NPS)...

Zoe Hunt, CNN

Cat travels over 1,000 miles back home after going missing in Yellowstone

A Salinas, California couple has been reunited with their beloved house cat after losing him in Yellowstone National Park.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

It’s kokanee salmon spawning season in Utah, here’s where to see