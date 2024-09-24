It’s kokanee salmon spawning season in Utah, here’s where to see

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR — People gathered at Strawberry Reservoir to see a different kind of fall color than most are used to.

In most spots, you’ll have to search them out in rivers and tributaries. Here at Strawberry Reservoir, however, there’s a fishery that makes them easy to see.

We’re talking about kokanee salmon, and there are several waterways around the state where you can see them.

Scott Root, an outreach manager with the Department of Wildlife Resouces, said typically on their annual viewing day here they’ll get a couple thousand people or more.

“I’ve been involved in this kokanee salmon viewing day since the very first year,” Root said. “I never get tired of it, because hearing all the ‘oohs’ and the ‘ahhs’ and the many questions people have, it’s just a wonderful learning experience.”

Today, parents and kids from Sunflower Meadows Forest School are getting to see something that is all new for them.

“And I didn’t even know there were salmon in Utah. We were really surprised to hear that,” said Heather Zemp, a parent and teacher at the school. “I thought you had to go to Alaska to see salmon.”

That might be because they aren’t native to Utah. The Division of Wildlife Resources started bringing them in during the early 1990’s.

“They compete against the Utah chub, which is not a desirable fish for the the fishery. And it also is a beautiful fish,” Root said.

During spawning season, the fish are guided into the fishery, where the goal is to collect some three-million eggs to stock the fish in reservoirs around the state. They turn that bright red color just for spawning season — it’s also part of the reason why platforms like Instagram appear to be drawing in more crowds.

You can usually catch the kokanee salmon between September 10th and the end of the month.

The Department of Wildlife Resources made a list of eight places you can find them around Utah.