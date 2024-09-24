On the Site:
Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Catches First Touchdown Of Season On MNF

Sep 23, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Locals In The NFL Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid pulled down his first touchdown catch of the 2024 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

Late in the first quarter, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen rolled out right and found Kindaid in the back right corner of the end zone.

Kincaid had a pretty slow start to the season. Through the first two weeks, the sophomore tight end had just five receptions for 44 yards.

In the first quarter of the week three Monday Night Football contest, Kincaid had two catches for 34 yards and a TD.

Both of the Bills’ first two drives ended in six. To start the game, Buffalo went on a 10-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a James Cook touchdown.

After a quick three-and-out from Jacksonville, the Bills led another scoring drive that was capped off by Kincaid’s first score of the year.

The next drive saw a similar result.

Buffalo took seven plays to move down the field before Allen found rookie receiver Keon Coleman to make it three touchdowns on three drives.

The Bills led 20-3 as the first half began to wind down.

About Dalton Kincaid

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was a standout player at San Diego. Kincaid played for the Toreros from 2018-19. During his San Diego career, the tight end recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

After playing two seasons at San Diego, Kincaid transferred to Utah after the 2019 season.

In his first season in Salt Lake City, the tight end saw limited action. In 2021, Kincaid helped the Utes with 36 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.

In 2022, Kincaid broke out and hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

At Utah, the tight end had a total of 107 receptions for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The offensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program. Utah had a 23-10 overall record with Kincaid on its roster.

The Buffalo Bills selected Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his rookie season, the former Ute had 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns. In two playoff games with the Bills, he caught eight passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

