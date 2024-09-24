On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Lehi staff ‘disheartened’ by reaction to new playground after slew of break-ins; vandalism

Sep 23, 2024, 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

Darby Sparks's Profile Picture

BY DARBY SPARKS


KSLTV.com

LEHI A new, highly anticipated Lehi playground opened just 10 days ago and has already faced controversy with a slew of break-ins.

Someone cut the locks on the gates twice on one day when the park was supposed to be closed. Both times, the people who flooded into the park were asked to leave.

Parkgoers kicked out by police voiced their frustrations over the fact that online sites posted misinformation over the hours of operation. However, the city had been clear about the park’s closure.

“If my kids are that excited to get out of their seat to get to a park, I’m going there,” said Tecky Fahina.

She said her kids can barely handle their excitement, claiming, “the moment we pull into this parking lot, they’re trying to unbuckle themselves.”

The cutting-edge playground in Lehi has different equipment that caters to all kinds of children.

“Each play structure has an age group,” Fahina said.

Kids swinging on the new swing sets in the Lehi park.

Kids are swinging on the new swing sets in Lehi Park. (KSL TV)

She was disappointed to hear about park vandals breaking and entering.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s like, this is for a community, not just for personal use,” she said, “it sucks.”

On Sunday, some parents who had been kicked out of the closed playground criticized Lehi officials for not being clear enough about its hours of operation after claiming to see it was open on Google.

“We’ve had a lot of claims saying that,” said Stephen Marchbanks, the director of Lehi’s Parks and Facilities. “Unfortunately, we don’t run Google.”

Lehi’s Parks department says the city has been clear on its website and social media pages about why the playground was temporarily closed the last two Sundays. In posts dated before the park opened on Sept. 14, the city warned that the playground would be temporarily closed the following two Sundays due to staffing shortages.

The city’s budget constraints only allow for staff to be granted overtime for important projects, not to monitor parks.

“It was chained shut. Bolted shut,” Marchbanks said about the park’s closure. “Yeah, I think we were clear.”

Yet just one day after opening, on Sunday, Sept. 15, it was broken into, requiring staff to work overtime to monitor the park.

“This is one of the parks that I put my heart and soul into. This is one that I’m very proud of,” Marchbanks said, “to see it just getting wrecked by blatant disregard is very hard to me.”


Marchbanks said the park must be staffed to keep people safe, so a city council meeting will be held on Tuesday evening to decide its official hours of operation.

“We’re not trying to police people. We’re not trying to tell them not to have a good time,” he said.

Fahina said she hopes other park enjoyers will be more patient in the future so everyone can continue to enjoy the park.

“I hope they are just mindful of the community instead of themselves,” she said.

To see the park’s hours of operation, go to the city’s website directly. Do not use Google as a resource.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

The new Lehi playground which is the center of complaints from parents due to inconstant opening ti...

Darby Sparks

Lehi staff ‘disheartened’ by reaction to new playground after slew of break-ins; vandalism

Lehi City has had to call in their already short staff for overtime to be able to monitor the new playground, which community members have used bolt cutters to get into when gates were locked two Sundays in a row.

4 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

It’s kokanee salmon spawning season in Utah, here’s where to see

People gathered at Strawberry Reservoir to see a different kind of fall color than most are used to: Kokanee salmon.

24 minutes ago

A fence closing off access to the Clark's and Upper Ann's trails in Draper on Sept. 9, 2024....

Michael Houck

Hiking trails in Draper closed for canyon restoration after landslide

Two Draper trails will be closed for a few weeks as crews finish up restoration efforts after a major landslide in 2023.

4 hours ago

Blayne Parkin, who hadn't been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 11, was found dead Saturday morning, acc...

Mark Jones and Brianna Chavez

Man missing for nearly 10 days found dead Saturday in Uintah County

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says a 44-year-old man who has been missing for nearly 10 days  was found dead Saturday morning.

2 days ago

FILE — Bryce Canyon moments before a storm in early April. (Jake Watkins)...

Jacob Freeman

Bryce Canyon hiker rescued after night below-freezing

A day hike turned into an overnight stay in below-freezing temperatures for a lost hiker in Bryce Canyon National Park.

2 days ago

FILE: Entrance sign at Yellowstone National Park. (Jacob W. Frank. NPS)...

Mark Jones

Woman injured after slipping into scalding water at Yellowstone National Park

A 60-year-old New Hampshire woman suffered second- and third-degree burns to her leg Monday after slipping into scalding water at Yellowstone National Park.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Lehi staff ‘disheartened’ by reaction to new playground after slew of break-ins; vandalism