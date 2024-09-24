SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education announced that Utah kindergarteners are demonstrating “remarkable improvements” in reading proficiency.

The latest reading data shows an 11 percent increase in kindergarten students achieving at or above benchmark reading levels since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Utah continues to prioritize early literacy development, the state is positioned to continue its upward trajectory in reading proficiency and prepare students for academic challenges in the future,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson.

Scoring “at benchmark” means a child has a 70% to 85% chance to meet their next reading benchmark, while “above benchmark” signifies a 90% to 99% chance.

The same data shows a 16% increase in kindergarteners scoring above benchmark.

The Department of Education said the progress is likely linked to “the expansion of full-day kindergarten programs statewide and initiatives focused on enhancing reading instruction.”

“These achievements demonstrate the effectiveness of Utah’s educational strategies in providing our youngest students with a strong foundation in literacy,” Dickson said.