CRIME

Salt Lake police arrest man after 10 years on the run to face rape charge, parole violations

Sep 23, 2024, 9:05 PM | Updated: 9:08 pm

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — One of Adult Probation and Parole’s most wanted fugitives has been captured by Salt Lake police.

Jimmy Espinoza, 36, was arrested Sunday for investigation of obstruction of justice and failing to give his identity to police. Espinoza “has been on the run for approximately 10 years and fled the state and country,” making him “one of Adult Probation and Parole’s most wanted fugitives,” according to a police booking affidavit.

In 2009, Espinoza was convicted of robbery in Weber County and he was sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison. After being granted parole and having his parole revoked a couple of times between 2011 and 2014, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for his arrest in 2015. That warrant remained outstanding at the time he was picked up on Sunday.

In 2022, Espinoza was charged with rape, a first-degree felony, for an assault that occurred the year before. Another warrant was issued for his arrest at that time. He was charged after the Utah State Crime Lab was able to identify him using DNA, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors also noted at the time he was charged in 2022 that Espinoza “is a multistate offender. He has multiple aliases and several dates of birth” and acknowledged that “an active no bail fugitive warrant … has been outstanding since March 13, 2015.”

Over the weekend, Salt Lake police say Espinoza was involved in a domestic violence incident. A “department-wide attempt to locate” message was sent to all officers. Police say officers checking the area where Espinoza was last seen were able to spot him and arrest him.

After he was handcuffed, Espinoza refused to tell officers his name and date of birth, instead referring them to his wallet where officers found two different identification cards and someone else’s Social Security card, the affidavit states.

“(Espinoza) freely and openly stated he knew we were looking for him, and that he has been on the run for 10 years,” the affidavit states.

He told police he had fled to Mexico during that time and has stated he has no intention of staying in Utah if released from custody again, according to the affidavit.

