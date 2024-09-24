Bengals RB Zack Moss Scores Late Touchdown Against Commanders

On the Site:
Sep 23, 2024, 9:26 PM

CINCINNATI – Former Utah running back Zack Moss capped off a late Bengals drive with a goal-line touchdown as Cincinnati attempted to make a fourth-quarter comeback.

The Bengals went the length of the field in less than two minutes before Joe Burrow handed it off to Moss for the easy walk-in score.

Cincinnati attempted an onside kick but was unable to recover and Moss’ TD ended up serving as nothing more than a boost to his stats.

He finished with 12 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown.

The start to Moss’ career in Cincinnati has not been ideal, to say the least, and it has little to do with the former Ute. Through three weeks, he has 33 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns. But, Cincinnati has yet to win a game.

In week four, the Bengals will take on the Panthers in North Carolina.

The road game will not be easy. However, Carolina is 1-2 and just benched their former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

During his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts in 2022, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown. Last year, Moss appeared in 14 games and had 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns.

Moss played 14 games for Indy in 2023 and posted 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

