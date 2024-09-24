Big 12 Basketball Expands TV Partnership With CBS Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 basketball will continue to have a set of games air nationally on CBS Sports.

The conference announced on Monday that at least six Big 12 men’s basketball games will be televised on CBS and Parmount+. This extended agreement will run through the 2026-27 season.

CBS Sports and Big 12 Expand Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement for Additional Men’s College Basketball Gameshttps://t.co/rCwFgnt4dw pic.twitter.com/pcSkHgUiQg — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) September 23, 2024

The games are a sublicense agreement with ESPN, the main network partner of Big 12 basketball.

Last year, CBS aired four Big 12 basketball games. All were Saturday matchups during the conference portion of the schedule.

“Growing our presence on CBS Sports will deliver Big 12 basketball to even more fans across the country,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “The additional nationally televised games will continue to grow our brand as the best conference in college basketball and showcase the elite student-athletes and programs from our 16 institutions.”

CBS Sports Network joins the mix for the 2024-25 season

A new wrinkle is that 20 Big 12 games per year will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

“CBS Sports continues to be the home for big-time college basketball and we are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with the Big 12,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. “The Big 12 is one of the nation’s signature basketball conferences with marquee schools, student-athletes and coaches along with a rich history in the sport. This is a tremendous opportunity to add 20 high-quality games from a premier conference to our schedule and we are thrilled to increase the number of Big 12 basketball games across our CBS Sports platforms.”

The addition of CBS Sports Network joins ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and CBS as possible networks that can air Big 12 games in the 2024-25 season.

When the new media rights agreement begins in 2025-26, FOX is expected to join the mix in televising Big 12 hoops games.

Big 12 is the top hoops league in America

KenPom.com has rated the Big 12 as the No. 1 league in America in nine of the last eleven seasons. The 2024-25 season will be the Big 12’s first as a 16-team league.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

