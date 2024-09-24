On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Allie Fryer’s Brace Propels BYU Women’s Soccer To Win Over Utah Utes

Sep 23, 2024, 9:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Led by an Allie Fryer brace, the BYU Women’s Soccer team defeated Utah, 2-1, to extend the team’s undefeated streak against the Utes.

The last time BYU lost to Utah in women’s soccer was back in September 2012. Since then, the schools have played each other 10 times and the Cougars have been dominant with eight wins and two draws.

BYU Women’s Soccer Tops Utah Once Again

The first half was relatively quiet with just seven total shot attempts between the two teams.

BYU’s Mackenzee Vance took the first shot of the game in the 11th minute but it was off target. The next two attempts in the 22nd and 25th minutes also came from Cougars, Fryer and Mika Krommenhoek, and were also not on frame.

The Utes’ first scoring look came off the foot of Lilliah Blum in the 29th minute and forced Cougar goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez to make a save in the center of the net.

BYU responded with its first shot on goal just a few minutes later but once again, a save kept the score knotted at zeroes.

Neither side was able to generate a promising look before the first half came to an end.

Just minutes into the second half, Utah’s Kelly Bullock was shown a yellow card for unsporting behavior. This put some wind in the Cougars’ sails as not much longer they broke the tie.

In the 57th minute, Fryer pushed her way deep into the six-yard box and rose up to meet the cross off a corner at the apex and slam it into the back of the net.

The sea of blue behind the goal erupted as the Cougars took the lead.

However, it wouldn’t be a proper rivalry game without a little back-and-forth. It took less than 10 minutes for the Utes to find the equalizer.

In the 63rd minute, an excellent lead pass gave Katie O’Kane just enough time to beat a Cougar defender and the goalie to the spot.

She snuck up from behind and let a right-footed shot loose that cruised into the bottom right corner.

From there, it was up to who wanted it more.

The Utes and Cougs traded fouls and corner kicks over the next 20 minutes or so until Fryer did it again.

BYU crossed the ball from the right to the left but the Utah defender was able to clear it out of the six-yard box. The ball was sent right back across the middle of the box and Fryer was right there for her second header goal of the match.

Now holding onto the lead, the Cougars turned up the heat on defense. They smothered the Utes down the stretch and didn’t allow another shot attempt.

With the 2-1 win, BYU improved to 4-4-2 on the year. Ironically, with the loss, Utah fell to 4-4-2.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Tips Off First Official Practices Of Kevin Young Era

Official practices for the 2024-25 season tip-off for BYU basketball.

33 minutes ago

...

Cole Bagley, KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club puts on a show In OT victory over LA Kings

Despite a slow start and some early nerves, the Utah Hockey Club put on a thrilling show for their fans full of fights, goals, and an OT winner as they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in their first ever preseason game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Allie Fryer’s Brace Propels BYU Women’s Soccer To Win Over Utah Utes

Led by an Allie Fryer brace, the BYU Women's Soccer team defeated Utah, 2-1, to extend the team's undefeated streak against the Utes.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Expands TV Partnership With CBS Sports

More television options for the number one basketball conference in America.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bengals RB Zack Moss Scores Late Touchdown Against Commanders

Former Utah RB Zack Moss capped off a late Bengals drive with a goal line TD as Cincinnati attempted to make a fourth-quarter comeback.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Catches First Touchdown Of Season On MNF

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid pulled down his first touchdown catch of the 2024 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Late in the first quarter, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen rolled out right and found Kindaid in the back right corner of the end zone. Former @Utah_Football TE @_DaltonKincaid catches […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Allie Fryer’s Brace Propels BYU Women’s Soccer To Win Over Utah Utes