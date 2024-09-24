Allie Fryer’s Brace Propels BYU Women’s Soccer To Win Over Utah Utes

PROVO, Utah – Led by an Allie Fryer brace, the BYU Women’s Soccer team defeated Utah, 2-1, to extend the team’s undefeated streak against the Utes.

The last time BYU lost to Utah in women’s soccer was back in September 2012. Since then, the schools have played each other 10 times and the Cougars have been dominant with eight wins and two draws.

Brigham Young University defeats University of Utah pic.twitter.com/wc2bkrMLUg — BYU Women’s Soccer (@byusoccer_w) September 24, 2024

BYU Women’s Soccer Tops Utah Once Again

The first half was relatively quiet with just seven total shot attempts between the two teams.

BYU’s Mackenzee Vance took the first shot of the game in the 11th minute but it was off target. The next two attempts in the 22nd and 25th minutes also came from Cougars, Fryer and Mika Krommenhoek, and were also not on frame.

The Utes’ first scoring look came off the foot of Lilliah Blum in the 29th minute and forced Cougar goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez to make a save in the center of the net.

BYU responded with its first shot on goal just a few minutes later but once again, a save kept the score knotted at zeroes.

Neither side was able to generate a promising look before the first half came to an end.

Hard work in the first half pic.twitter.com/gdeKF9OU9E — BYU Women’s Soccer (@byusoccer_w) September 24, 2024

Just minutes into the second half, Utah’s Kelly Bullock was shown a yellow card for unsporting behavior. This put some wind in the Cougars’ sails as not much longer they broke the tie.

In the 57th minute, Fryer pushed her way deep into the six-yard box and rose up to meet the cross off a corner at the apex and slam it into the back of the net.

The sea of blue behind the goal erupted as the Cougars took the lead.

However, it wouldn’t be a proper rivalry game without a little back-and-forth. It took less than 10 minutes for the Utes to find the equalizer.

In the 63rd minute, an excellent lead pass gave Katie O’Kane just enough time to beat a Cougar defender and the goalie to the spot.

She snuck up from behind and let a right-footed shot loose that cruised into the bottom right corner.

From there, it was up to who wanted it more.

The Utes and Cougs traded fouls and corner kicks over the next 20 minutes or so until Fryer did it again.

BYU crossed the ball from the right to the left but the Utah defender was able to clear it out of the six-yard box. The ball was sent right back across the middle of the box and Fryer was right there for her second header goal of the match.

A brace against Utah is a Fryer tradition🤯 📺 https://t.co/atIOtwcpqe pic.twitter.com/jaWKeFLg5Y — BYU Women’s Soccer (@byusoccer_w) September 24, 2024

Now holding onto the lead, the Cougars turned up the heat on defense. They smothered the Utes down the stretch and didn’t allow another shot attempt.

With the 2-1 win, BYU improved to 4-4-2 on the year. Ironically, with the loss, Utah fell to 4-4-2.

