SPORTS

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club puts on a show In OT victory over LA Kings

Sep 23, 2024, 10:42 PM | Updated: 10:56 pm

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY COLE BAGLEY, KSL SPORTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite a slow start and some early nerves, the Utah Hockey Club put on a thrilling show for their fans full of fights, goals, and an OT winner as they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in their first ever preseason game.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s first preseason home victory.

The Utah Hockey Club’s Defense Needs Work but that is Expected

When you add several new faces to your defensive unit and give several young prospects solid minutes in the first preseason game, mistakes are bound to happen and that’s just fine.

Even though the defensive lines eventually cleaned things up for the most part against the Kings, it was a bit rough early on and there were moments that demonstrated this defense needs more time to develop.

Upon first glance, Mikhail Sergachev was solid, Sean Durzi was very good, Ian Cole was physical and overall, they were fine. But some of the miscues created odd-man rushes, two-on-one situations and forced the goaltenders to make some tremendous saves.

With time, and as this roster takes more of an NHL shape, they should be clicking on October 8.

You Mess with Utah, You Get the Tuna

It’s simply not a hockey game without a drop of the gloves and as you’d expect, Liam O’Brien was the first to fight in his initial apperance at the Delta Center.

After some scrappy play and tensions rising later in the period, O’Brien dropped the gloves, and the crowd absolutely loved it.

Not a particularly long fight, but O’Brien got the crowd on their feet and gave them a taste of what the NHL is truly like on a nightly basis.

Travis Barron then decided to avenge his goaltender after Connor Ingram was taken out by LA’s Jack Studnicka. This was a much better and longer fight as both players landed solid blows and were eventually separated by the referees.

While there weren’t any more fights after the first period, there were a few more scuffles and Utah made it clear they will be a physical team that doesn’t back down this season.

The Power Play Sparked Life into the Utah Hockey Club

After a poor start and a lot of apparent nerves in the first period, the Utah Hockey Club finally settled into their game after a few power play opportunities brought new life to the team.

Early on, the passing was poor, puck possession was non-existent, and there were a lot of unnecessary errors as the team failed to get into a groove. It also didn’t help that the Kings were hitting the forecheck incredibly hard, had really active sticks that broke up Utah passes and forced a plethora of turnovers.

However, during the first power play, Utah’s energy was suddenly ignited thanks to a unit led by Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz and Mikhail Sergachev. Finally, the offensive zone opened up, there was instantly a lot more movement and Utah took advantage twice.

While some early chances didn’t quite find the back of the net, Lawson Crouse finally lit the lamp after some impressive puck movement and passing. Utah simply worked the zone, made some nice cross-ice passes and created space right in front of the net for Crouse to just tap it in.

Just moments later, Utah was awarded yet another penalty and did the same thing as they put the Kings through the blender, fired it on net and Alexander Kerfoot was there to clean it up for the second goal of the night.

Notably, while the first power play line got things going, it was the second unit of Crouse, Kerfoot and Matias Maccelli that really sparked the team’s efforts.

Stay tuned on that group as Crouse and Maccelli will likely be a staple of the second or third line once the regular season begins.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their preseason against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. The game can be viewed on SEG+.  Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Sports

KSL Sports



Cole Bagley, KSL Sports



KSL Sports



KSL Sports



KSL Sports



KSL Sports

