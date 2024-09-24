On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Tips Off First Official Practices Of Kevin Young Era

Sep 24, 2024, 12:01 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah The first BYU basketball season under head coach Kevin Young will begin six weeks from Tuesday.

With 42 days until the opening night matchup on November 5 against Central Arkansas, official practices can tip-off.

NCAA men’s basketball teams can complete 30 practices within 42 days before the first game.

BYU basketball is gearing up for one of the most anticipated seasons in program history. The anticipation stems from the work that Kevin Young put into assembling his first BYU team.

Highly anticipated season of BYU basketball

From landing high-profile NBA draft prospects such as Egor Demin to retaining key performers on a BYU squad that finished in the top five of the Big 12 season ago in Dallin Hall, Fousseyni Traore, and Richie Saunders, the personnel is there for Kevin Young and BYU hoops to make an instant splash on the court.

“We felt like we didn’t want to get too young, we didn’t want to get too old,” Young said to KSL Sports. “We didn’t want to get too much upside or not enough upside. We were trying to really get a blend. So, hopefully, that means we can win a lot of games. We’ll see. But we do like the blend of guys we have.”

When BYU hired Young away from the Phoenix Suns bench, there were questions about how he would fare on the recruiting trail. He silenced those questions in a hurry.

First, he hired assistant coaches Brandon Dunson, Chris Burgess, and John Linehan, who were well-versed in college recruiting.

He added Tim Fanning and Will Voigt to the staff, bringing impressive credentials with international hoops and connections to Overtime Elite and the NBA G-League.

Roster construction in the NIL era

Since Young was hired, he has landed four prospects from the Top 150 in the 247Sports Composite ratings in the class of 2024. He and his staff added four-star transfers, Mawot Mag from Rutgers and former Utah Ute Keba Keita from the portal.

The moves in the offseason had coaches around the country buzzing that they believe BYU under Young boasts one of the top NIL war chests in college basketball.

“What it’s done is allowed us to be competitive across the country with other schools,” said Young on BYU’s NIL situation. “It’s a competitive era in college basketball with that part of it, and it is a big part of it, but I’m just glad that we’re able to be sort of be in the game and be competitive with some of the other schools that are out there.”

Developing the on-court product under Kevin Young

With roster construction in the rearview mirror, Young’s Xs and Os, a strength of his while working for the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers, can begin to take shape as the season draws near.

Young and his staff conducted one-hour practice sessions during the summer in preparation for official practices getting started.

“The thing that stood out, far and away, is just the group’s competitive nature,” said Young. “It’s been very intense; guys are getting after it. I think all the coaches took note of [the competitiveness].”

What BYU’s style of play will be is going to be a fascinating storyline to monitor. Last year’s BYU team under former coach Mark Pope leaned heavily on three-point shooting. They were third in the nation, averaging 11.1 attempts per game.

The three will likely be a key piece to Young’s team, but with the personnel they’ve added to the roster, the potential lineups they can throw at opponents are very versatile.

“I don’t really get caught up in ones, twos, threes and fours, to be quite frank about it,” Young said. “Just get good players that know how to play. That can dribble, pass and shoot, and that’s kind of how our system is sort of constructed.”

BYU basketball will hold an event called “Marriott Madness,” which will be an open event to the public on Thursday, October 3, with both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Then, on October 9, at 7 p.m., BYU will hold an annual Blue & White game at 7 p.m., with free admission for fans.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Tips Off First Official Practices Of Kevin Young Era

Official practices for the 2024-25 season tip-off for BYU basketball.

5 minutes ago

...

Cole Bagley, KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club puts on a show In OT victory over LA Kings

Despite a slow start and some early nerves, the Utah Hockey Club put on a thrilling show for their fans full of fights, goals, and an OT winner as they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in their first ever preseason game.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Allie Fryer’s Brace Propels BYU Women’s Soccer To Win Over Utah Utes

Led by an Allie Fryer brace, the BYU Women's Soccer team defeated Utah, 2-1, to extend the team's undefeated streak against the Utes.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Expands TV Partnership With CBS Sports

More television options for the number one basketball conference in America.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bengals RB Zack Moss Scores Late Touchdown Against Commanders

Former Utah RB Zack Moss capped off a late Bengals drive with a goal line TD as Cincinnati attempted to make a fourth-quarter comeback.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid Catches First Touchdown Of Season On MNF

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Former Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid pulled down his first touchdown catch of the 2024 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Late in the first quarter, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen rolled out right and found Kindaid in the back right corner of the end zone. Former @Utah_Football TE @_DaltonKincaid catches […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Basketball Tips Off First Official Practices Of Kevin Young Era