On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

ATV driver ejected, killed in Box Elder County crash

Sep 24, 2024, 6:16 AM

An ATV driver was ejected and died at the scene of a crash in Box Elder County on Monday, Sept. 23,...

An ATV driver was ejected and died at the scene of a crash in Box Elder County on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Utah Department of Public Safety)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

BOTHWELL, Box Elder County — One man is dead after authorities say he crashed into a truck carrying a flatbed trailer while driving an ATV in Box Elder County Monday.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the ATV driver was traveling on a dirt road that crosses state Route 102 into a church parking lot. A Chevrolet truck was pulling the trailer, traveling west on SR-102. An exact milepost was not specified where the crash took place.

An ATV driver was ejected and died at the scene of a crash in Box Elder County on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

The ATV attempted to cross SR-102 at a “high rate of speed” and failed to yield to the truck. The ATV hit the passenger rear tire of the truck, ejecting the driver and killing him at the scene.

The truck and flatbed trailer jackknifed in the roadway, but the driver and passenger were not injured.

The name of the ATV driver was not released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An ATV driver was ejected and died at the scene of a crash in Box Elder County on Monday, Sept. 23,...

Mary Culbertson

ATV driver ejected, killed in Box Elder County crash

An ATV driver was ejected and died at the scene of the crash that caused it, after he collided with a truck carrying a flatbed trailer.

6 seconds ago

Fatima Soweidan, a woman from Lebanon, talking about how the recent attack has effected her miles a...

Garna Mejia

Utah family fears for safety of loved ones in Lebanon

While the airstrikes in Lebanon are not directly impacting Utah, several Lebanese residents worry about their families back home.

8 hours ago

...

Cole Bagley, KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club puts on a show In OT victory over LA Kings

Despite a slow start and some early nerves, the Utah Hockey Club put on a thrilling show for their fans full of fights, goals, and an OT winner as they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in their first ever preseason game.

8 hours ago

A graphic showing a chatbot....

Matt Gephardt

What is a company’s obligation to customers when its AI chatbot makes a promise that can’t be kept?

A Draper man says his home warranty company backed out of its promise to pay $3,000 towards replacing his A/C, claiming its artificial intelligence chat bot was “miscommunicating to a lot of people.” So, how enforceable is an AI-generated agreement?

8 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake police arrest man after 10 years on the run to face rape charge, parole violations

One of Adult Probation and Parole's most wanted fugitives has been captured by Salt Lake police.

9 hours ago

FILE - Library at Tooele High School on March 20, 2023. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)...

Jacob Freeman

Utah kindergarteners show reading proficiency gains, education board says

The Utah State Board of Education announced that Utah kindergarteners are demonstrating "remarkable improvements" in reading proficiency.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

ATV driver ejected, killed in Box Elder County crash