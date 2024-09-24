ATV driver ejected, killed in Box Elder County crash

BOTHWELL, Box Elder County — One man is dead after authorities say he crashed into a truck carrying a flatbed trailer while driving an ATV in Box Elder County Monday.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the ATV driver was traveling on a dirt road that crosses state Route 102 into a church parking lot. A Chevrolet truck was pulling the trailer, traveling west on SR-102. An exact milepost was not specified where the crash took place.

The ATV attempted to cross SR-102 at a “high rate of speed” and failed to yield to the truck. The ATV hit the passenger rear tire of the truck, ejecting the driver and killing him at the scene.

The truck and flatbed trailer jackknifed in the roadway, but the driver and passenger were not injured.

The name of the ATV driver was not released.