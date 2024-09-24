On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Israel and Hezbollah renew fire after the deadliest day in Lebanon since 2006

Sep 24, 2024, 7:07 AM | Updated: 7:20 am

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, as...

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, as seen from Haifa, northern Israel, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)

(AP Photo/Baz Ratner)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ABBY SWELL, ASSOCIATED PRESS


BEIRUT (AP) — Israel and Hezbollah traded fire again on Tuesday — including a new Israeli airstrike on Beirut — as the death toll from a massive Israeli bombardment climbed to nearly 560 people and thousands fled from southern Lebanon with the two sides on the brink of all-out war.

Displaced families slept in shelters hastily set up in schools in Beirut and the coastal city of Sidon. With hotels quickly booked to capacity or rooms priced beyond the means of many families, those who did not find shelter slept in their cars, in parks or along the seaside.

Issa Baydoun fled the village of Shihine in southern Lebanon when it came under bombing and came to Beirut in a convoy of cars with his extended family. They slept in the vehicles on the side of the road after discovering that the shelters were full.

“We struggled a lot on the road just to get here,” he said. Baydoun rejected Israel’s contention that it hit only military targets.

“We evacuated our homes because Israel is targeting civilians and attacking them,” he said. “That’s why we left our homes, to protect our children.”

Well-wishers offered up empty apartments or rooms in their houses in social media posts. Volunteers set up a kitchen to cook meals for the displaced at an empty Beirut gas station that first became a hub for volunteers after the city’s devastating 2020 port explosion.

In the eastern city of Baalbek, the state-run National News Agency reported that lines formed at bakeries and gas stations as residents rushed to stock up on essential supplies in anticipation of another round of strikes on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the border crossing with Syria saw massive traffic jams as a result of people escaping from Lebanon to the neighboring country.

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it launched missiles overnight and in the morning at eight sites in Israel, including an explosives factory in Zichron Yaakov, 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the border.

The Israeli military said Tuesday morning that 55 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel, setting fires and damaging buildings. Military officials said they carried out dozens of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, including on a cell that fired rockets overnight, and that tanks and artillery struck targets near the border.

Israeli military officials said they carried out a “targeted strike” in Beirut without giving details. Lebanon’s National News Agency said “a number of people” were wounded by the strike, which destroyed three floors of a six-story apartment building. It was not immediately clear if anyone was killed.

Galilee Medical Center, a northern Israel hospital, said that two patients arrived with minor head injuries from a rocket falling near their car. Several others were being treated for light wounds from running to shelters and traffic accidents when alarms sounded.

The renewed exchange came after Monday’s barrages racked up the highest death toll in any single day in Lebanon since Israel and Hezbollah fought a bruising monthlong war in 2006.

Israel said it targeted sites where Hezbollah had stored weapons. Data from American fire-tracking satellites analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press showed the wide range of Israeli airstrikes aimed at southern Lebanon, covering an area of over 1,700 square kilometers (650 square miles).

NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System typically is used to track wildfires across rural areas of the U.S. However, it can also be used to track the flashes and burning that follow airstrikes. That’s particularly true when an airstrike ignites flammable material on the ground, such as munitions or fuel.

Data from Monday showed significant fires breaking out across southern Lebanon and in the Bekaa Valley. Several areas showed intense, multiple fires, including near the southern coastal town of Naqoura, which hosts a base for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon known as UNIFIL. Others were in mountainous rural areas or villages.

The sides appear on the verge of war again after tensions have steadily escalated over the last 11 months. Hezbollah has been firing rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians and its ally Hamas, a fellow Iran-backed militant group, in Gaza.

Hezbollah is the strongest political and military actor in Lebanon and widely considered the top paramilitary force in the Arab world.

Israel has responded with increasingly heavy airstrikes and the targeted killing of Hezbollah commanders while threatening a wider operation.

Thousands of Lebanese fled the southern part of the country on Monday after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate areas where it accuses Hezbollah of positioning rocket launchers and other weapons, in the biggest exodus since the monthlong war waged 18 years ago.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said the strikes since Monday killed at least 558 people, including 50 children and 94 women, and wounded more than 1,800 people — a staggering toll for a country still reeling from a deadly attack on communication devices last week.

Nearly a year of cross-border fire had already emptied out communities near the border, displacing tens of thousands of people on both sides. Israel has vowed to do whatever it takes to ensure its citizens can return to their homes in the north, while Hezbollah has said it will keep up its rocket attacks until there is a cease-fire in Gaza, which appears increasingly remote.

The Israeli military says it has no immediate plans for a ground invasion but is prepared for one, after moving thousands of troops who had been serving in Gaza to the northern border. It says Hezbollah has launched some 9,000 rockets and drones into Israel since last October, including 250 on Monday alone.

The military said Israeli warplanes struck 1,600 Hezbollah targets Monday, destroying cruise missiles, long- and short-range rockets and attack drones, including weapons concealed in private homes. Lebanese officials have said many of the victims were civilians, including more than 90 women and children killed.

Israel estimates Hezbollah has some 150,000 rockets and missiles, including guided missiles and long-range projectiles capable of striking anywhere in Israel.

Monday’s escalation came after a particularly heavy exchange of fire Sunday. Hezbollah launched around 150 rockets, missiles and drones into northern Israel in retaliation for strikes that killed a top commander and dozens of fighters.

Last week, thousands of communications devices, used mainly by Hezbollah members, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing 39 people and wounding nearly 3,000, many of them civilians. Lebanon blamed Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny responsibility.

Contributing: Jon Gambrell in Dubai, Bassem Mroue and Fadi Tawil in Beirut and Julia Frankel in Jerusalem, Associated Press

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, as...

Abby Swell, Associated Press

Israel and Hezbollah renew fire after the deadliest day in Lebanon since 2006

Israel and Hezbollah are trading strikes again as the death toll from a massive Israeli bombardment has climbed to nearly 560 people.

2 hours ago

Fatima Soweidan, a woman from Lebanon, talking about how the recent attack has effected her miles a...

Garna Mejia

Utah family fears for safety of loved ones in Lebanon

While the airstrikes in Lebanon are not directly impacting Utah, several Lebanese residents worry about their families back home.

11 hours ago

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district, seen from the southern t...

Associated Press

Israel launches intense airstrikes in Lebanon, killing over 356

Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing more than 356 people.

20 hours ago

People stand on top of a damaged car at the scene of a missile strike in the southern suburbs of Be...

CNN

Weakened and infiltrated, Hezbollah vows ‘battle without limits’ against Israel

An Israeli airstrike reduces a nine-story apartment building in Beirut’s southern suburb to a large mound of rubble.

2 days ago

This illustration released by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention shows a group of carbap...

Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News

Drug-resistant bacteria deaths are projected to jump 70% by 2050

Drug-resistant superbugs could kill more than 39 million people by 2050, according to a new study.

2 days ago

The remains were matched to the five men on board through DNA testing and analysis, according to th...

Ray Sanchez and Graham Hurley, CNN

Takeaways from the US Coast Guard inquiry into the Titan disaster

More than a year after the Titan submersible imploded, the story of the ill-fated expedition to the Titanic has taken the form of a modern-day Greek tragedy overflowing with mortal pride and heedlessness.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Israel and Hezbollah renew fire after the deadliest day in Lebanon since 2006