Utah Pomeranian receives ground-breaking surgery and prosthetic leg

PARK CITY — A dog in Park City is getting a fresh start, in the form of a new prosthetic leg.

Frankie is a 4-year-old Pomeranian mix. He cruises around a lot faster these days, but that hasn’t always been the case.

Frankie was born with a congenital deformity in one of his limbs, known as a “split hand” or “lobster claw.” His owner, Maureen Dunkley, said before his doctors worked to help him, his leg and wrist caused him a lot of pain.

“I went to specialists and they told me there was really nothing they could do. They took X-rays and said ‘He’ll be fine, he shouldn’t be in pain,’ but he clearly was (because) he would scream,” she said.

Dunkley didn’t want his leg to get amputated, so she turned to specialists at Bark City Veterinary. The doctors at the facility created a prosthetic specifically for Frankie using 3D technology and performed a ground-breaking surgery.

“Ultimately, what he has is a rubber foot — looks like the bottom of the crutch. It gives him a foot he can use that’s pain-free,” said Stephen Jones, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon. “His leg is now an appropriate length so he can walk.”

Dunkley is grateful Frankie can walk pain-free.

“It’s been emotional. It’s been expensive but … he’s totally worth it,” she said.

Frankie is slowly building in more walking each day. Dunkley hopes he’ll be ready to go hiking soon.