Biden uses final UN speech to note ‘some things are more important than staying in power’

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday used his last speech in front of the United Nations General Assembly to herald the virtues of democracy as he aimed to burnish both his own legacy and U.S. leadership on the world stage, but he did not offer a substantive suggestion on how to address the escalating crisis in the Middle East as Hezbollah and Israel trade strikes.

Referencing his decision earlier this summer to step off the Democratic ticket – a rare moment in which one of the most influential people in the world voluntarily relinquished his power – Biden told the assembly of more than 100 world leaders that “some things are more important than staying in power.”

“It’s your people that matter the most,” the president added.

While his speech bounced from the wars in Ukraine and Gaza to the power and pitfalls involving artificial intelligence, Biden concluded it with a candid recognition that his presidency will soon end – while briefly acknowledging that it is sooner than he might have liked.

“Being president has been the honor of my life,” Biden said. “There’s so much more I want to get done.”

He added: “As much as I love the job, I love my country more. I decided, after 50 years of public service, it’s time for a new generation of leadership to take my nation forward.”

But if the world was looking for short-term solutions to the recent escalation in what was already a major crisis in the Middle East, they were left wanting. Biden only mentioned Lebanon briefly in his address, which came as fierce cross-border strikes with Israel have left hundreds dead.

“Too many on each side of the Israeli-Lebanon border remain displaced,” Biden said. “Full scale war is not in anyone’s interest.

While acknowledging “the situation has escalated,” Biden said, “a diplomatic solution is still possible.”

“In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security to allow the residents from both countries to return to their homes on the border safely, and that’s what we’re working tirelessly to achieve as we look ahead,” he added.

Ahead of the address, senior administration officials acknowledged that Biden, both in his remarks to the General Assembly and in engagements with world leaders, must confront the reality of a long-shot path to a ceasefire deal as Israel carries out extensive military strikes across Lebanon that so far have killed hundreds, including children, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

In other meetings during the general assembly, Biden and top U.S. officials will be discussing what can be done to “stabilize the situation,” one senior official said, while noting that Biden plans to “address the Middle East, especially this very, very difficult year that we have all gone through.”

Since Biden’s 2023 message that the world was at an “inflection point,” a new war between Hamas and Israel has wrought an increasingly steep death toll, and U.S. efforts to broker a ceasefire to halt the fighting and free hostages held by the terror group have hit a brick wall in recent weeks. Israel’s audacious attack on Hezbollah last week that triggered an increase in strikes on both sides of Lebanon’s border has only complicated the picture in the region further.

“The world has changed, and the world’s gotten more difficult in many ways,” one senior administration official said.

Biden also addressed the Russia-Ukraine war in a week when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he plans to present his plan to win the war to Biden, with his request to Biden to use Western supplied weapons to strike targets within Russia still outstanding.

While Biden did not mention the use of long-range weapons in his speech, he said the world “cannot grow weary.”

“We cannot look away,” Biden said. “We will not let up on our support for Ukraine.”

On China, the president said the U.S. stands “ready to cooperate on urgent challenges of the good of our people and the people everywhere,” and said he appreciated resumed cooperation on the flow of synthetic narcotics.

But he still said the U.S. needed to “uphold our principles as we seek to responsibly manage the competition with China so it does not veer into conflict.”

Election looming

In New York, world leaders will find themselves grappling with the growing list of global flashpoints – all while an election just weeks away looms over the U.S.’ role as the democratic world’s champion, benefactor and leading arms supplier. While Biden will be formally representing the U.S. at the table, former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are separately meeting with world leaders to bolster relationships and outline their own goals.

Speaking Sunday, Biden said he was concerned about escalation in the Middle East. But he reaffirmed his view that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas – which American officials believe would lower temperatures across the region – was still possible.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep a wider war from breaking out. And we’re still pushing hard,” he told reporters at the White House

On Tuesday, Biden will host a summit of the Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drug Threats which will include announcements from 11 coalition countries on new initiatives to advance efforts to combat fentanyl trafficking around the world as well as a new pledge from all core coalition members. The group of 158 countries and 15 international organizations was established by the U.S. last year as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to address the persistent and deadly fentanyl crisis that kills tens of thousands of Americans each year.

And on Wednesday, Biden will meet with the president of Vietnam on the sidelines of the gathering which will serve as an important opportunity to talk about their shared interests in the stability and prosperity of Southeast Asia, according to senior administration officials. This will be followed by a meeting focused on Ukraine reconstruction with world leaders – a critical topic ahead of Biden’s meeting with Zelensky later this week.

In just the last two weeks, Biden has embarked on a flurry of diplomatic activity, sitting down with the UK’s prime minister at the White House; hosting the Quad leaders of Australia, India and Japan in his hometown of Wilmington; and welcoming Zelensky of Ukraine and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates as war rages in their backyard.

Those engagements focused on the threats that loom largest at present. As in recent years, the United Nations is again under pressure from smaller countries to have their voices – and their needs heard. Top U.S. officials say they plan to use the week to raise awareness about conflicts in places like Sudan and around the world.

“We’re putting all of our efforts behind peace and security, not just in Gaza and Israel and Lebanon, but we’re also focusing on Sudan, we’re focusing on Ukraine. And so, all of these will be part of our agenda as well as conflicts elsewhere in the world,” U.S. ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on CNN.

Questions about UN’s effectiveness

But questions about the UN’s effectiveness are again hard to ignore this year with the body gathering for the third time since Russia invaded Ukraine, no clear path forward on resolving the conflict in Gaza and tensions escalating between Israel and Hezbollah in the north. Russia and the United States are both permanent members of the UN Security Council who hold veto power, which makes it far thornier for the UN to be as involved in either Ukraine or Gaza.

“It’s a reminder that the UN system is not very good at resolving conflicts when a member of the – or, permanent member of the UN Security Council is deeply involved,” said Jon Alterman, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, pointing to the U.S. relationship with Israel as a reason for why the UN is unable to take as direct a role in the conflict as many member states would like.

“As the world gathers in New York and talks about the role of the UN, talks about the role of international cooperation, the persistent inability to use UN structures to make more of a difference in this conflict, which is very, very much on the minds of billions of people around the world, I think is going to be a sober undertone to the week’s discussions,” Alterman continued, referring to the war in Gaza.

Even as U.S. officials acknowledge the impact that Russia’s veto-power has had on the institution’s ability to be more involved in the conflict in Ukraine, they have still defended the United States’ use of its veto around the Gaza conflict.

“My argument to countries is don’t demand what you think is dysfunctional – demand to work within the system to figure out how to change that,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters last week when asked about criticism of the veto. “We have made a decision like others that we’re not ready to give up on our veto power, but we’re willing to listen to what others have to say on that, and we’ll see where it carries us.”

While not budging on veto power, the U.S. has announced its support for expanding the UN security council by adding two additional permanent seats for Africa and a rotating seat for small-island developing states.

Heading into this year’s gathering, the Biden administration’s policy priorities include ending the myriad global conflicts, revitalizing the UN-led humanitarian system, and creating a “more inclusive and effective” international system, according to Thomas-Greenfield.

“Our three UNGA priorities are ambitious, and some might call them overly ambitious, and even impossible. But this moment demands ambition. It demands urgency. It demands an opportunity to look at the impossible and see how we can make those things possible,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters last week.