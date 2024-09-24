Kouri Richins’ attorneys plan to ask for bail and change of venue ahead of 2025 jury trial

PARK CITY — Attorneys made plans ahead of the trial next year for Kouri Richins, a Kamas mom accused of killing her husband before writing a children’s book about grief.

Her attorneys, Wendy Lewis and Kathryn Nester, said they intend to file multiple motions including a request that the judge release her ahead of trial, something he previously ruled against before the trial dates were set.

The attorneys also said they plan to ask the judge to consider the following:

Reconsider ordering Richins to stand trial.

Allow more than eight jurors in the trial.

Try the charges separately in different jury trials.

Try the case with jurors from outside of Summit County.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik said he would consider having jurors in the case from Salt Lake County if Richins’ attorneys show the other county would provide better jurors. He noted that the drive from Salt Lake County to Park City is not significantly different from the drive for many residents in Summit County. He did say press coverage of the case has not been limited to the county but has been statewide, nationwide and even worldwide.

Mrazik said a budget is being reserved for the trial to allow additional court staff and officers. He said there are options available when asked if the court would provide lunch for jurors, although he said that has not been done in the past.

“There’s very few layers of bureaucracy limiting us,” he said.

Richins’ next hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and, if the documents are filed, will be when Mrazik considers whether Richins should stay in jail ahead of her trial.

Another hearing was scheduled for Nov. 12 to hear other motions. Richins’ jury trial is set to begin on April 28 and last about three weeks.

Richins, 34, is charged with aggravated murder and attempted criminal homicide, both first-degree felonies; two counts of distributing a controlled substance, two counts of insurance fraud, and two counts of filing a fraudulent insurance claim, all second-degree felonies; and three counts of forgery, a third-degree felony.

She is accused of killing her husband, Eric Richins, 39, in March 2022. An autopsy found he had five times a fatal dose of fentanyl in his system, according to prosecutors.