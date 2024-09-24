On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 6

Sep 24, 2024, 11:19 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our winner this week is Provo High School running back Oliver MacKay.

Utah County Player of the Week – Oliver MacKay, RB (Provo)

The Provo Bulldogs made the crosstown drive to Orem to take on Timpanogos High School in Region 8 action last Friday. Timpanogos started the game on fire, rolling out to an early 14-0 lead before the Provo ground attack came alive. Mark Filimoeatu got Provo on the board late in the first quarter and that’s when the Bulldogs took off. Provo tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter with Gehrig Orchard throwing two touchdown passes. They went to the locker room up 21-14.

MacKay took over the game as he tallied three touchdowns in the third quarter. Provo built up a 42-21 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. He would tack on his final touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves’ hopes of mounting a comeback came up short. MacKay would finish the night with 33 carries for 258 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 45 yards, pushing his total output to 303 total yards for the game. MacKay contributed on defense as well with five tackles from his free safety position. Provo defeated Timpanogos 48-35 to remain undefeated in region play.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Sues Mountain West, Filing Indicates Utah State’s Intentions

One day after reports surfaced that the Utah State Aggies will accept an invite to the Pac-12 Conference, the league filed a lawsuit naming the Logan, Utah-based school a future Pac-12 member.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 4: Colorado Players Pulling Away?

Week 4 of Big 12 play is complete, and while it is still early, two players are slowly pulling away from the pack. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter have begun to separate themselves.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football v. Baylor Bears

In the top 25 for the first time this season, the BYU Cougars hope to keep the momentum as they travel south to face the Baylor Bears.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 6 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the sixth week of the 2024 high school football season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Praise To BYU, Utah Coaches After Big Wins

Utah and BYU have earned national recognition after a pair of wins over the thirteenth and fourteenth-ranked teams in the country. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit named the No. 10 Utes and No. 22 Cougars two of his top-performing teams in week four. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 6

The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 6