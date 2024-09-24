Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 6

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our winner this week is Provo High School running back Oliver MacKay.

Utah County Player of the Week – Oliver MacKay, RB (Provo)

The Provo Bulldogs made the crosstown drive to Orem to take on Timpanogos High School in Region 8 action last Friday. Timpanogos started the game on fire, rolling out to an early 14-0 lead before the Provo ground attack came alive. Mark Filimoeatu got Provo on the board late in the first quarter and that’s when the Bulldogs took off. Provo tacked on two more touchdowns in the second quarter with Gehrig Orchard throwing two touchdown passes. They went to the locker room up 21-14.

MacKay took over the game as he tallied three touchdowns in the third quarter. Provo built up a 42-21 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. He would tack on his final touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves’ hopes of mounting a comeback came up short. MacKay would finish the night with 33 carries for 258 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 45 yards, pushing his total output to 303 total yards for the game. MacKay contributed on defense as well with five tackles from his free safety position. Provo defeated Timpanogos 48-35 to remain undefeated in region play.

This week’s Utah County High School Player of the Week helped carry his @MapleMountainFB team to a victory 🏈 Presented by @mrmacsuitshttps://t.co/JgRJ09hP7V — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 17, 2024

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.