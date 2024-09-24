On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Praise To BYU, Utah Coaches After Big Wins

Sep 24, 2024, 11:44 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah and BYU have earned national recognition after a pair of wins over the thirteenth and fourteenth-ranked teams in the country. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit named the No. 10 Utes and No. 22 Cougars two of his top-performing teams in week four.

Herbstreit also recognized BYU head coach Kalani Sitake as one of the week’s top-performing coaches.

RELATED: After Big Wins Utah Moves Up, BYU Cracks The Top 25

Utah Utes make statement in first-ever Big 12 game

With a true freshman starting at quarterback in the program’s first Big 12 game, few would have been surprised if the Utes had wilted under the heat of the Texas sun.

RELATED: Utah Football Has Officially Arrived In Big 12 Conference

Despite facing the nation’s No. 14 team, Utah showed they belong with the big boys in a 22-19 win over Oklahoma State that wasn’t as close as the final score would have you believe. The Utes defense held Oklahoma State to just two first downs running the ball and 48 yards on 15 attempts. In stark contrast, Micah Bernard (183 yards) and Isaac Wilson (61 yards) combined for 244 yards on the ground, and the Utes piled up 249 net rushing yards as a team.

Herbstreit honors BYU after K-State stunner

BYU didn’t look sharp through the first 28 minutes of play.  Trailing 6-0 late in the first half, back-to-back turnovers led to touchdowns and gave the Cougars all the momentum in an eventual 38-9 runaway over the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

Sitake’s defense and special teams units forced three turnovers and consistently put the Cougar’s offense in a positive field position. BYU’s discipline was on full display. The Cougars didn’t commit their first penalty until late in the fourth quarter, with the game no longer in doubt.

RELATED STORIES

Follow College Football With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of College Football here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Sues Mountain West, Filing Indicates Utah State’s Intentions

One day after reports surfaced that the Utah State Aggies will accept an invite to the Pac-12 Conference, the league filed a lawsuit naming the Logan, Utah-based school a future Pac-12 member.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 4: Colorado Players Pulling Away?

Week 4 of Big 12 play is complete, and while it is still early, two players are slowly pulling away from the pack. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter have begun to separate themselves.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football v. Baylor Bears

In the top 25 for the first time this season, the BYU Cougars hope to keep the momentum as they travel south to face the Baylor Bears.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 6 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the sixth week of the 2024 high school football season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Praise To BYU, Utah Coaches After Big Wins

Utah and BYU have earned national recognition after a pair of wins over the thirteenth and fourteenth-ranked teams in the country. ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit named the No. 10 Utes and No. 22 Cougars two of his top-performing teams in week four. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 6

The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Praise To BYU, Utah Coaches After Big Wins