On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Haitian group in Springfield, Ohio, files citizen criminal charges against Trump and Vance

Sep 24, 2024, 12:36 PM | Updated: 12:39 pm

FILE - Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican president...

FILE - Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, shake hands at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JULIE CARR SMYTH, ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The leader of a nonprofit representing the Haitian community of Springfield, Ohio, filed criminal charges Tuesday against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, over the chaos and threats experienced by the city since Trump first spread false claims about legal immigrants there during a presidential debate.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance invoked its private-citizen right to file the charges in the wake of inaction by the local prosecutor, said their attorney, Subodh Chandra of the Cleveland-based Chandra Law Firm.

Trump and Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, are charged with disrupting public services, making false alarms, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing and complicity. The filing asks the Clark County Municipal Court to affirm that there is probable cause and to either refer the case for further investigation or to issue arrest warrants against Trump and Vance.

“Their persistence and relentlessness, even in the face of the governor and the mayor saying this is false, that shows intent,” Chandra said. “It’s knowing, willful flouting of criminal law.”

A Trump-Vance campaign spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

More than 30 bomb threats were directed at state and local government buildings and schools, prompting closures, the assignment of additional law enforcement protection and security cameras. Some of the city’s Haitian residents have also said they feared for their safety as public vitriol grew, and Mayor Rob Rue has received death threats.

“If it were anyone else other than Trump and Vance who had done what they’ve done — wreak havoc on Springfield, resulting in bomb threats, evacuated and closed government buildings and schools, threats to the mayor and his family — they would have been arrested by now,” Chandra said. “So, really, the only question is whether the court and then the prosecutors would treat Trump and Vance the way anyone else would be treated. They are not above the law.”

Chandra said the U.S. Supreme Court’s July ruling granting ex-presidents broad immunity from criminal prosecution doesn’t apply in this case because Trump is currently a private citizen and Vance did not amplify the rumors that members of Springfield’s 15,000-member Haitian community were eating people’s pets in his capacity as a senator.

 

Post by @katiephang
View on Threads

 

Specifically, the affidavit alleges Trump and Vance: — Disrupted public service “by causing widespread bomb and other threats that resulted in massive disruptions” to Springfield’s public services;

  • Made false alarms “by knowingly causing alarm in the Springfield community by continuing to repeat lies that state and local officials have said were false”;
  • Committed telecommunications harassment “by spreading claims they know to be false during the presidential debate, campaign rallies, nationally televised interviews, and social media”;
  • Committed aggravated menacing “by knowingly making intimidating statements with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass the recipients, including Trump’s threat to deport immigrants who are here legally to Venezuela, a land they have never known”;
  • Committed aggravated menacing “by knowingly causing others to falsely believe that members of Springfield’s Haitian community would cause serious physical harm to the person or property of others in Springfield;” and
  • Violated the prohibition against complicity “by conspiring with one another and spreading vicious lies that caused innocent parties to be parties to their various crimes.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

The seal of the Department of Justice, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (A...

Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press

Son of suspect in Trump assassination attempt arrested on child sexual abuse images charges

The son of the man suspected in the assassination attempt in Florida of former President Donald Trump has been arrested on charges of possessing child sexual abuse images.

2 hours ago

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit on September 24 accusing Visa of illegally monopolizing t...

Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

US Justice Department accuses Visa of illegal monopoly that adds to the price of ‘nearly everything’

The US Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing Visa of illegally monopolizing the debit card market.

2 hours ago

FILE - Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican president...

Julie Carr Smyth, Associated Press

Haitian group in Springfield, Ohio, files citizen criminal charges against Trump and Vance

The leader of a nonprofit representing the Haitian community of Springfield, Ohio, filed criminal charges Tuesday against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, over the chaos and threats experienced by the city since Trump first spread false claims about legal immigrants there during a presidential debate.

3 hours ago

A large Kmart sign is displayed in front of a shopping plaza in Avenel, N.J., April 4, 2022. (AP Ph...

Anne D'Innocenzio, AP Retail Writer

Kmart shutters its last full-scale US store

The erstwhile retail giant renowned for its Blue Light Specials is shuttering its last full-scale store in mainland United States.

4 hours ago

President Joe Biden will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 24. (...

Sam Fossum, Kayla Tausche and Michael Williams, CNN

Biden uses final UN speech to note ‘some things are more important than staying in power’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday used his last speech in front of the United Nations General Assembly to herald the virtues of democracy as he aimed to burnish both his own legacy and US leadership on the world stage, but he did not offer a substantive suggestion on how to address the escalating crisis in the Middle East as Hezbollah and Israel trade strikes.

5 hours ago

The weather system is seen over the Caribbean Sea. (CNN)...

CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert and Susannah Cullinane

Tropical Storm Helene just formed. In just over 48 hours it could hit Florida as a major hurricane

Time is running out for Floridians in the path of future Hurricane Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Haitian group in Springfield, Ohio, files citizen criminal charges against Trump and Vance