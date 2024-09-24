On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – In the top 25 for the first time this season, the BYU Cougars hope to keep the momentum as they travel south to face the Baylor Bears.

No. 22 BYU Cougars vs. Baylor Bears

The Cougars head to Waco, Texas, for their first game with Baylor as members of the same conference. BYU @ Baylor kicks off at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday, September 28.

Baylor fell in double-overtime the last time these teams matched up in 2022. Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards, and Chase Roberts caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in the 26-20 win. Current BYU quarterback Gerry Bohanon led the Bears in a 38-24 Cougar loss in 2021. The all-time series is deadlocked at 2-2.

The Bears (2-2) are coming off a devastating overtime loss to Colorado in their Big 12 Conference opener last weekend.  Baylor averages 29.8 points per game while limiting opponents to 16.8 points per contest.

After going 2-7 in Big 12 play last season, the Cougars would match last season’s conference win total with a victory.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against the Baylor Bears will be broadcast on FS1. Alex Faust and Robert Smith will be on the call.

How to Watch:

Television

Fox Sports 1

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FS1 App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Baylor recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU Insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football v. Baylor Bears