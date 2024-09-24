Be prepared: Red Cross tips to to your car’s emergency kits

SALT LAKE CITY – The American Red Cross of Utah rings in September as National Preparedness Month, by encouraging the community to make or refresh your car’s emergency kit.

National Preparedness Month was established back in 2004 following the events of September 11, 2001. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began partnering with government and humanitarian organizations such as the American Red Cross to push preparation for oncoming disasters.

The American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of having an emergency kit. Supplies such as first-aid items, water, and blankets could save those from natural disasters or road closures.

Ben Donner, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central and Southern Utah Chapter explained that most drivers know they need these kits in their cars, but take them time to replenish or even start making them

“Take advantage of this reminder and National Preparedness Month and set aside some time to make your driving a little safer,” said Donner.

Items you should always have in your car include, but not limited to:

• Food Items for each member of your family including, water, non-perishable items like packaged snacks

• First-aid items: antiseptic wipes, bandages, gauze, hand sanitizer

• Warming items for each family member: emergency blankets, hand warmers, rain ponchos

• Emergency alert items: Flashlight, light stick, hand-held radio, portable phone charger

• Car care items: portable battery jump-starter, foldable shovel, spare tire, and changing tools

When starting a kit, don’t worry about perfection because what you’ll have today is most effective tomorrow. “Start by gathering items you already have in your home and work from there,” said Donner.

“It’s better to have some of these items ready than none at all, and as you recognize what your kits needs, add those emergency items when you feel you can.”

