On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Be prepared: Red Cross tips to to your car’s emergency kits

Sep 24, 2024, 2:50 PM | Updated: 2:53 pm

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

(FILE) An American Red Cross van in Utah. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – The American Red Cross of Utah rings in September as National Preparedness Month, by encouraging the community to make or refresh your car’s emergency kit.

National Preparedness Month was established back in 2004 following the events of September 11, 2001. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began partnering with government and humanitarian organizations such as the American Red Cross to push preparation for oncoming disasters.

The American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of having an emergency kit. Supplies such as first-aid items, water, and blankets could save those from natural disasters or road closures.

Ben Donner, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Central and Southern Utah Chapter explained that most drivers know they need these kits in their cars, but take them time to replenish or even start making them

“Take advantage of this reminder and National Preparedness Month and set aside some time to make your driving a little safer,” said Donner.

Items you should always have in your car include, but not limited to:

• Food Items for each member of your family including, water, non-perishable items like packaged snacks
• First-aid items: antiseptic wipes, bandages, gauze, hand sanitizer
• Warming items for each family member: emergency blankets, hand warmers, rain ponchos
• Emergency alert items: Flashlight, light stick, hand-held radio, portable phone charger
• Car care items: portable battery jump-starter, foldable shovel, spare tire, and changing tools

When starting a kit, don’t worry about perfection because what you’ll have today is most effective tomorrow. “Start by gathering items you already have in your home and work from there,” said Donner.

“It’s better to have some of these items ready than none at all, and as you recognize what your kits needs, add those emergency items when you feel you can.”

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

An American Red Cross van in Utah....

Alton Barnhart

Be prepared: Red Cross tips to to your car’s emergency kits

The American Red Cross of Utah rings in September as National Preparedness Month, by encouraging the community to make or refresh your car’s emergency kit.

16 minutes ago

State safety organizations are coming together this week to increase enforcement at railroad crossi...

Karah Brackin

Utah safety organizations increasing enforcements at tracks crossings

State safety organizations have a goal to educate pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, and riders as part of the 2024 Rail Safety Week. 

2 hours ago

An ATV driver was ejected and died at the scene of a crash in Box Elder County on Monday, Sept. 23,...

Mary Culbertson

ATV driver ejected, killed in Box Elder County crash

An ATV driver was ejected and died at the scene of the crash that caused it, after he collided with a truck carrying a flatbed trailer.

9 hours ago

Amie Carley (right) pictured with her sister Denice Willden, who passed away in a crash in Tooele C...

Brianna Chavez

‘She was amazing’: Family identifies driver killed in Tooele County rollover crash

The family of a woman killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Tooele County has identified her as Denice Willden, 34.

21 hours ago

FILE: A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash...

Michael Houck

Police: Wrong way bicyclist hospitalized being hit by a car

A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning, police say.

22 hours ago

Leslie Schwendiman and her her fiancée Steven Olsen are pictured here. Schwendiman was killed over...

Erin Cox

Utah woman killed in Georgia after her and fiancé hit by car while on a walk

Five Utah kids are left without their mother after she was hit and killed by a car in Georgia on Friday morning. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Be prepared: Red Cross tips to to your car’s emergency kits