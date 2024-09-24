2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 4: Colorado Players Pulling Away?

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 4 of Big 12 play is complete, and while it is still early, two players are slowly pulling away from the pack. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter have begun to separate themselves.

Hunter was named to the Big 12 Week 4 all-conference team by Pro Football Focus, and Sanders had a game-tying deep pass against Baylor to send it into overtime.

Big plays matter on this list, and that is what Hunter and Sanders achieved in their overtime win against Baylor. Sanders’ touchdown pass as time expired and Hunter’s forced fumble at the goal line in overtime merit high consideration.

Those two made the list, but defense and special teams have also made a difference in the conference. Three defenders made the cut this week, and for the season, six different players earned a top-six performance through four weeks.

As usual, season-long results can be seen at the bottom of the post each week, and the scoring system is as follows.

First Place = Six Points

Second Place = Five Points

Third Place = Four Points

Fourth Place = Three Points

Fifth Place = Two Points

Sixth Place = One Point

Big 12 Football Week 3 Players Of The Week

1. Travis Hunter, DB/WR, Colorado

Arguably, the most significant single play from the Big 12 was in overtime, as Hunter stuffed Baylor running back Dominic Richardson at the goal line and forced a fumble to get the Buffaloes to 3-1.

Hunter also had a pair of tackles and was never tested in coverage on Baylor’s 26 pass attempts. On offense, he caught seven passes for 130 yards.

TRAVIS HUNTER FORCES THE FUMBLE FOR THE COLORADO WIN 😤🔥@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/9HIumwyqCl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The second biggest Big 12 play came in the same game. On the final play of regulation, Shedeur Sanders rolled out of the pocket to throw a strike to Lajohntay Wester from 43 yards out to tie the game.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! COLORADO WITH A TOUCHDOWN IN THE FINAL SECONDS 🤯😱@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/8niJ6NPK8t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

Sanders completed 25-of-41 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 26 yards and also scored once on the ground.

3. Tyrin Bradley, Jr, LB, West Virginia

Tyrin Bardley, Jr., had a huge game-saving play to help West Virginia get back to .500 at 2-2 with a win over Kansas.

His most significant impact came on the game’s final play when he literally did it all. Bradley, Jr., sacked quarterback Jalon Daniels, forced the fumble, recovered the fumble. He was credited with the sack and tackle for a loss on the play.

Bradley added an interception for good measure.

4. Trey Rucker, S, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State fell to Utah 22-19, but safety Trey Rucker had himself a game. Rucker picked off Utah’s true freshman QB Isaac Wilson twice. Neither of those turnovers led to points but it kept the Cowboys in the game.

He was all over the field making plays with 14 tackles and had one for a loss.

5. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

In a losing effort, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo showed why he should be considered one of the best backs in the Big 12. His versatility makes him valuable, as he had only 60 rushing yards but two scores. His biggest contributions came in the receiving game, with 117 yards on just six catches to lead the Sun Devils.

Cam Skattebo Got On His Horse for the Catch & Run Before Punching it in for 6 #Big12FB | #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/693ImGkSAy — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 21, 2024

6. Jack Bech, WR, TCU

TCU fell 66-42 in a high-scoring matchup against rival SMU. Despite the setback, wide receiver Jack Bech had another outstanding game. He scored twice and averaged 20.75 yards per catch with six total for 166 yards.

Big 12 Football POTW Honorable Mentions:

Hudson Clement, WR, West Virginia – Seven catches for 150 yards

Rocco Becht, QB, Iowa State – 204 passing yards for two touchdowns, one rushing touchdown

Eric McAlister, WR, TCU – Six catches for 114 yards, one touchdown

Parker Kingston, WR, BYU – 90-yard punt return for a touchdown

Micah Bernard, RB, Utah – 182 rushing yards, 7.3 yards per attempt

Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah – One rushing touchdown, four catches for 74 yards, and one receiving touchdown

Season Results:

1. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (17 points)

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (13 points)

3. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (Eight points)

4. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (Seven points)

5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (Six points)

5. Alan Bowman, QB, Oklahoma State (Six Points)

7. Trey Rucker, S, Oklahoma State (Four points)

7. Cam Rising, QB, Utah (Four points)

7. Josh Hoover, TCU, QB (Four points)

7. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (Four points)

11. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State (Three points)

12. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona (Two points)

12. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Two points)

12. Jack Bech, WR, TCU (Two points)

12. Tyrin Bradley, Jr, LB, West Virginia (Two points)

16. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (One point)

16. Tao Johnson, S, Utah (One point)

Want more coverage of Big 12 Football? Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @JeremyMauss