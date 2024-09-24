Teen charged for murder of a 14-year-old in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE — A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult for fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy on Sunday.

Haegan Ray Sagers, 16, was charged Monday in 8th District Court with first-degree felony murder and discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, according to court documents.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday evening, deputies responded to a “report of a family fight in northwest Duchesne County that involved the discharge of a firearm.”

The office said that deputies found Sagers outside of the home and the 14-year-old dead inside of the home due to a gunshot wound to his upper body. Deputies reported that there were no other family members at the house during the shooting.

Police have not released information about the victim or the family as the investigation is ongoing.