Pac-12 Sues Mountain West, Filing Indicates Utah State’s Intentions

LOGAN, Utah— One day after reports surfaced that the Utah State Aggies will accept an invite to the Pac-12 Conference, the league filed a lawsuit naming the Logan, Utah-based school a future Pac-12 member.

Portions of the lawsuit were posted by multiple reporters on X.

The Pac-12 Conference filed a lawsuit against the Mountain West Conference, alleging that buyout fees for ‘poaching penalties’ are an unlawful restraint on competition. The two conferences previously came to a scheduling agreement that included a ‘poison pill’ amendment requiring the Pac-12 to pay $10 million in damages for any schools it lures away from the Mountain West.

The first public acknowledgement from the Pac-12 that it has added Utah State comes via lawsuit. College sports, there’s nothing like it. pic.twitter.com/oxbV19Vhpa — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 24, 2024

In recent weeks, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and Fresno State announced their intention to join the Pac-12 beginning in 2026. Add in Utah State, and the Pac-12 would be forced to pay more than $50 million in damages to the Mountain West. Oregon State and Washington State are the remaining original members of the Pac.

The suit filed in the Northern District of California argues that realignment penalty fees are unenforceable under antitrust laws. All five former Mountain West programs must pay the MW $17 million in exit fees. These payments are separate from the fees argued in the lawsuit.

The Pac-12 acknowledges that Utah State was admitted as a member yesterday in the document. Also says that the Mountain West asked for $30M from Oregon State/Wazzu to extend the football scheduling agreement. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 24, 2024

Both conferences currently have seven schools. By 2026, conferences must have a minimum of eight participants to be recognized as FBS conferences.

Newest Pac-12 Addition: The Utah State Aggies?

It started earlier this week when Memphis, Tulane, USF, and UTSA announced they would stay in the American Athletic Conference. All four of these schools, but specifically Memphis and Tulane, were believed to be among the top targets for the Pac-12.

Shortly after, reports surfaced that UNLV, San Jose State, and Air Force would not be the next schools to leave the Mountain West, opening the door for USU.

In the midst of all of these reports, one stood tall above the rest.

Gonzaga leaving West Coast Conference to join Pac-12, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Pac-12 still needs minimum of two football members by 2026, but Gonzaga, even w/out a football team, will receive a full conference revenue share in Pac-12, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2024

The Pac-12 and Gonzaga have reportedly been in serious talks about a spot in the conference for the Bulldogs. This news stood out like a sore thumb as a school without a football program.

Sources: Contrary to reports, Gonzaga currently has no deal in place to leave the WCC for the Pac-12. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 23, 2024

Although Utah State is not the basketball powerhouse Gonzaga is, the Pac-12 could be getting the best of both worlds with the Aggies.

USU has earned a bid for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in four of the last five years, and its football team helps.

After a bye, Utah State takes on the No. 25 Boise State Broncos (2-1) on Saturday, October 25.

