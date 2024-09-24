Teen faces charges for stealing multiple Logan pride flags

LOGAN — A 16-year-old boy is facing charges for cutting down and stealing pride flags from a local pride center.

On Tuesday, the Logan Police Department said it is referring the teen to the First District Juvenile Court on theft and criminal mischief charges with hate crime enhancements.

“The Logan Police would like to thank the public with their help in identifying this individual. However, there remains one unidentified suspect and case remains active,” the department said on Facebook.

According to the department, the Logan Pride Center reported several of its flags and poles being stolen and vandalized in July and August. Other residents also reported having their pride flags being vandalized.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact Logan police at 435-753-7555.